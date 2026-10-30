President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Maharashtra And Haryana This Week

President's Upcoming Official Tour

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Maharashtra and Haryana from October 31 to November 1, said a release on Friday. According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu on October 31 will attend the Dhwaj Stambh Pujan, Dhawaja Pujan and Dhwajarohan ceremony of Simhastha Maha Kumbh at Nashik, Maharashtra. She will also address a public programme on the occasion.

Later on November 1, the President will attend the 'Hirak Jayanti' celebration on the 60th year of formation of the state of Haryana at Kurukshetra. She will also visit the annual festival commemorating the Centenary of the sacrifice of Swami Shraddhanand Ji at Gurukul, Kurukshetra.

Previous Official Engagements

Earlier, President Murmu on October 23 attended and addressed a public programme in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on the occasion of Bastar Dussehra. Speaking on the occasion, the President said Bastar Dussehra is a vibrant symbol of Chhattisgarh's cultural pride and collective faith. She described the participation of the entire community in the festival as extraordinary, adding that its various rituals foster a deep sense of connection and kinship among different sections of society.

Focus on Development and Nature

The President said Chhattisgarh had long endured the scourge of Naxalism. Through coordinated efforts by the central and state governments, the region has been freed from the menace of Naxal violence and is now progressing rapidly. She expressed happiness over the recent acceleration of initiatives aimed at providing financial support to tribal entrepreneurs and connecting them with markets. She expressed confidence that these efforts would play an important role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 through equitable and inclusive development.

The President also highlighted the importance of learning from the nature-nurturing lifestyle of tribal communities, who worship nature as a source of life. She underlined the need to preserve and nurture nature throughout the development journey.

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