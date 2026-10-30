Scholarships For Afghan Students 2027: A Practical Guide

MENAFN - Khaama Press) Afghan students can still win fully funded places abroad and free online degrees in 2027. But the route that works depends on where you live, which passport you hold and whether you can get a visa. Khaama Press checked every programme below against its official website. Closed and paused programmes are listed separately so you do not waste time or money.

Last checked: 30 October 2026. Always confirm the deadline on the official site before you apply.

Women inside Afghanistan: University of the People, a free online bachelor's degree, open now. School students aged 15 to 17: UWC Afghanistan, closes 31 October 2026. Master's in Europe: Erasmus Mundus, applications October to January. Any level in Türkiye: Türkiye Scholarships, usually 10 January to 20 February. PhD: Marie Skłodowska-Curie paid doctoral posts, open all year.

Deadlines at a glance Visa rules for Afghans: read this first Study online without leaving Afghanistan Scholarships for Afghans and refugees Funded degrees abroad Oxford scholarships (UK) Closed or paused: do not apply now Which route fits you How to avoid scams

Quick answer: the best options right nowOn this pageDeadlines at a glance Visa rules for Afghans: read this first

A scholarship does not give you a visa. Check these rules before you pay for tests, translations or application fees.

United States: no new student visas for Afghan nationals since 1 January 2026, with narrow exceptions (University of Washington ). United Kingdom: Student visa applications made from outside the UK by Afghan nationals are refused since 26 March 2026. People already in the UK, and dual nationals using another passport, are not affected (GOV ). Hong Kong: universities warn that Afghan nationals may not be able to get a student visa (CityU ). Pakistan: many Afghan student visas have been frozen or delayed, and medical colleges were told in September 2026 to stop admitting Afghans (Medbound Times ). Women inside Afghanistan: the Taliban have banned women from universities since December 2022, so online study is the only route that needs no travel (Hasht-e Subh ). Embassies: most Western embassies in Kabul do not issue visas. Budget for a trip to a neighbouring country for interviews and biometrics.

Study online without leaving Afghanistan

Tap a programme to see the details.

University of the People: free online bachelor's for Afghan women (open)

Status: Open, rolling admissions.

Who: Women in Afghanistan.

What you get: A free online bachelor's degree from an accredited American university. There is no separate scholarship form; apply for admission and ask the admissions office about the Afghan Women's Scholarship Fund.

Good to know: Ask in writing whether your scholarship covers all assessment fees.

Official page India ICCR: 1,000 online degree scholarships (next round mid-2027)

Status: Closed for 2026-27; the window ran only from 15 to 24 July 2026 (Pajhwok ). The next round has not been announced.

Who: Afghan nationals aged 18 to 35.

What you get: An online bachelor's or master's at an Indian university, with tuition, registration and exam fees covered.

Good to know: The window lasts about ten days, so prepare documents early. There is no living allowance.

Official ICCR notice American University of Afghanistan (AUAF): online degrees

Status: Check AUAF for the next intake; the previous one closed in October 2025.

What you get: Online classes for Afghans who cannot leave the country. AUAF's support organisation describes this education as tuition-free (Friends of AUAF ).

Good to know: Confirm your funding with AUAF before you enrol.

AUAF website Scholarships for Afghans and refugees UWC Afghanistan: international boarding schools (closes 31 October)

Status: Closes 31 October 2026 at 23:59 Kabul time. The next round usually opens on 15 September.

Who: Afghan citizens aged 15 to 17 at the start, living in Afghanistan or a neighbouring country such as Pakistan, Iran, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan or Turkmenistan.

What you get: A two-year place at a UWC school abroad, fully or partly funded depending on family need.

Warning: The committee has no office in Afghanistan and works only by email. Scammers have pretended to be its members.

Official page COMSTECH Empower Her: master's and PhD for Afghan women in Pakistan

Status: Open year-round.

Who: Afghan women with a bachelor's degree (for a master's) or an MS/MPhil (for a PhD).

What you get: Two years of supervision and research support. Accommodation and living costs are covered for a limited number of fellows only.

Read first: Pakistan has frozen or delayed many Afghan student visas in 2026. Get a written offer and a valid visa before you travel.

Official page UNHCR DAFI: university scholarships for refugees

Status: Country by country, with no single deadline. Calls often open mid-year.

Who: Refugees finishing school in their country of asylum. In Pakistan, current scholars hold a valid Proof of Registration card.

What you get: A bachelor's degree in your host country, with fees and some living support.

Good to know: Ask your local UNHCR office whether a call is running this year.

UNHCR Pakistan DAAD Hilde Domin: Germany, for students at risk (nomination by 15 March 2027)

Status: Next nomination deadline 15 March 2027.

Who: Master's and PhD candidates denied education at home because of who they are or what they do, living outside Germany and the EU.

How: You cannot apply yourself. Ask a German university's international office to nominate you.

Official page Funded degrees abroad

These awards are open to all nationalities. Winning one still depends on getting a visa.

Türkiye Scholarships: bachelor's to PhD (usually opens 10 January)

Status: The usual window is 10 January to 20 February. 2027 dates are not yet confirmed.

What you get: University placement, tuition, a monthly stipend, accommodation, health insurance and a year of Turkish.

Good to know: Age and grade limits apply. Applying is free and done only on the official portal.

Official portal DAAD EPOS: development master's in Germany

Status: Each course sets its own deadline; many for 2027/28 have passed.

Who: Graduates from eligible developing countries, including Afghanistan, usually with two years of work experience.

What you get: A monthly stipend (€992 for master's students), insurance and travel support.

How: Apply directly to up to three listed courses.

Course and deadline list Erasmus Mundus: master's in Europe (October to January)

Status: Most programmes take applications between October and January.

What you get: Full scholarships for top-ranked students, covering study costs and helping with travel, visa and living costs. You study in at least two countries.

Good to know: Admission and scholarship are separate decisions. Ask each programme about Schengen visas for Afghan nationals.

Programme catalogue Marie Skłodowska-Curie (MSCA): paid PhD posts in Europe

Status: Posts open throughout the year.

Who: Any nationality, without a doctorate, who has not lived or worked in the host country for more than 12 of the last 36 months.

What you get: A salaried PhD position, usually for 36 months.

Good to know: The 24 November 2026 MSCA deadline is for universities, not students.

Search posts on EURAXESS University of Melbourne: research master's and PhD in Australia

Status: For health and medicine research degrees, rounds close 31 October 2026, 31 January 2027 and 15 May 2027. Other faculties differ.

What you get: Fee offset and a living allowance. There is no separate form; you are considered when you apply for the degree.

Good to know: Find a supervisor first. Most awards go out in the first two rounds.

Official page UBC International Scholars: bachelor's in Canada (15 November)

Status: Deadline 15 November 2026; documents by 31 January 2027.

Who: Students starting a first degree straight from secondary school, with top grades, leadership and financial need. A nominator and a teacher referee are required.

Good to know: You need a Canadian study permit. Awards depend on need.

UBC admissions Hong Kong PhD Fellowship: only with another passport

Status: Initial application closes 1 December 2026 at noon Hong Kong time.

Warning: The fellowship is open to all nationalities, but Hong Kong universities say Afghan nationals may not get a student visa. Apply only if you hold another nationality.

Application details Oxford scholarships (UK)

These awards accept Afghan applicants, but the UK visa brake still applies. They suit Afghans already in the UK, second-generation Afghans with British or other citizenship, and dual nationals.

Oxford scholarship for Afghan women (new, one a year)

Who: Women of first- or second-generation Afghan descent with an offer on an eligible Oxford master's.

What you get: A fully funded master's and a leadership programme.

How: Apply for your course by its December or January deadline and select the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann programme in the scholarships section.

Oxford announcement Refugee Academic Futures: Oxford, for displaced students

Who: Applicants displaced by conflict, persecution or serious rights abuses, inside or outside their own country.

How: Tick that you are a refugee or displaced on the graduate application, by your course deadline in December or January.

Oxford scholarships list Clarendon Scholarships: Oxford, all nationalities

What you get: Full course fees and a living grant for a new master's or DPhil.

How: No separate form. Apply for your course by the December or January deadline.

Apply only on the provider's own website. Most applications are free. No real scholarship asks for money to guarantee a place or a visa. Check every web address before you enter your details. Old posts are recycled with new dates. If the call is not on the official site, treat it as unconfirmed.

Official page Closed or paused: do not apply now Which route fits you How to avoid scams

Your documents: Tazkira and passport (or refugee or residence card), degree certificates and transcripts with certified English translations, an English test or proof of English-medium study, a short CV, two or three references and a statement of purpose. Research applicants also need a proposal. If displacement left you without some documents, ask admissions what they accept before paying any fee.

Frequently asked questions

Not from outside the UK on an Afghan passport. Since 26 March 2026 the UK refuses these applications. People already in the UK, and dual nationals using another passport, are not affected.

Not on a new student visa. A US proclamation in force since 1 January 2026 suspends entry of Afghan nationals, with narrow exceptions such as admitted refugees and people granted asylum.

Through online degrees. University of the People offers free online bachelor's degrees for Afghan women, and India's ICCR funds online degrees for Afghan nationals each year.

No. Real scholarships are applied for on the provider's own website, usually for free. Never pay anyone who promises to guarantee a place or a visa.

How we checked: Khaama Press verified each programme against its official website or official announcements on 30 October 2026. Rules and deadlines change; confirm on the official site before you apply. Spotted an error or a new opportunity? Email....