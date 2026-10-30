Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates 27 Development Projects In Belonia

Development Projects in South Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated 27 development projects for South Tripura district at Sachin Debbarman Auditorium in Belonia subdivision. Out of the 27 development projects, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated 23 projects and laid the foundation stones for 4 projects. Around Rs 56.82 crore has been spent on the 23 inaugurated projects, while approximately Rs 12 crore 29 lakh will be spent on the 4 projects for which the foundation stones have been laid.

During the event, CM Saha said that the present state government is implementing various development projects for the welfare of the people, infrastructure development, expansion of public services and acceleration of socio-economic development. The Tripura CM also mentioned that the government is undertaking various development initiatives to ensure balanced development between urban and rural areas.“This is the government's commitment. Maintaining equality in development is the goal of the present government,” said Saha

Youth Welfare and Sports Initiatives

The Chief Minister highlighted various development initiatives and said that under the Chief Minister's Youth Project, advanced training is being arranged to help unemployed youths enhance their skills and prepare for government jobs. He expressed satisfaction that 180 unemployed youths from South Tripura district had already cleared various competitive examinations for government jobs. Saha also said that the state government is undertaking various developmental initiatives to improve the standard of sports. He expressed hope that naming the South Tripura District Judo Centre in Belonia after Commonwealth Games gold medallist Asmita Debnath would inspire other players in the district.

Healthcare and Infrastructure Expansion

The Chief Minister said that several initiatives are being undertaken to improve healthcare services, including increasing the number of hospital beds, establishing new health centres, setting up trauma care units and establishing new medical colleges.“A new medical college will be established in Ambassa. The state also has a nursing college for nursing education. With improvements in the quality of healthcare services, the tendency among patients to seek treatment outside the state is decreasing. Kidney transplants are now being performed in the state. Arrangements have been made to provide meals at Rs. 10 and accommodation at Rs. 30 for relatives of patients at Agartala AGMC Hospital. Poor patients are receiving financial assistance of up to Rs. 5 lakh for treatment expenses under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana,” said Saha.

The Chief Minister further said that new district hospitals would be constructed in Khowai and Sepahijala.“Industrialists from outside the state are now coming to Tripura to invest in industries and are signing MoUs. Tripura has received several national-level awards for its development initiatives. Highways are being renovated and developed to improve the state's communication network, while the Sabroom-Badarpur railway line has been electrified,” he said.

Ceremonial Presence and Additional Works

Cooperative Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, South Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Dipak Dutta, MLA Pramod Reang, MLA Mailafru Mog, MLA Swapna Majumdar, Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Public Works, Health and Family Welfare Department, TUDA Commissioner Mihir Kanti Gop, Revenue Department Secretary Milind Ramteke, eminent social worker Dipayan Chowdhury and others were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Earlier, the Chief Minister unveiled a marble statue of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at the BKI intersection in Belonia. He also inaugurated three flood-control dams in the Ballarmukh area of North Belonia and Sukantanagar. Additionally, the Chief Minister handed over cheques for BASC loan amounts to four self-help groups. (ANI)

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