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Azerbaijani, Georgian Pms Attend Inauguration Of ART Riverfront Hotel Tbilisi (PHOTO/VIDEO)


Date: 2026-10-30 07:30:59

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Prime Ministers Ali Asadov of Azerbaijan and Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgia attended the inauguration of ART Riverfront Hotel Tbilisi.

Located on the banks of the Kura River in the Georgian capital, the hotel combines modern design with an artistic concept. It offers 152 rooms, a restaurant, conference halls and a range of other amenities.

The hotel's opening is expected to contribute to strengthening investment, tourism and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

ART Riverfront Hotel Tbilisi is owned by Azerbaijan-based Absheron Hotel Group, which operates under PASHA Hospitality, part of PASHA Holding.

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Trend News Agency

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