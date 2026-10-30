Azerbaijani, Georgian Pms Attend Inauguration Of ART Riverfront Hotel Tbilisi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Located on the banks of the Kura River in the Georgian capital, the hotel combines modern design with an artistic concept. It offers 152 rooms, a restaurant, conference halls and a range of other amenities.
The hotel's opening is expected to contribute to strengthening investment, tourism and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.
ART Riverfront Hotel Tbilisi is owned by Azerbaijan-based Absheron Hotel Group, which operates under PASHA Hospitality, part of PASHA Holding.
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