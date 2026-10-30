Next Technology Holding Inc. Announces Board Authorization To Sell Or Pledge Of Bitcoin Holdings To Reduce Bitcoin Exposure And Enhance Liquidity

The Board's action followed its review of the security incident recently reported by Binance. The Board also considered that, in its view, international hacker attacks, exchange security vulnerabilities and emerging technological threats-including but not limited to the potential cryptographic impact of quantum computing-have increased the custody and market risks associated with the Company's Bitcoin holdings. None of the Company's Bitcoin is held on or through Binance.

The resolutions approve the sale or pledging of the Company's Bitcoin holdings in one or more tranches commencing on the effective date of the consent. Such transactions may be effected through one or more of the following methods: (i) direct sales on cryptocurrency exchanges; (ii) block trades with specific purchasers; and (iii) Bitcoin pledging arrangements for financing purposes, as an alternative or supplement to liquidity management.

The Board authorized the Chief Executive Officer to determine the timing, price, volume and tranche schedule of sales; to negotiate and execute agreements, documents and instructions with potential purchasers or counterparties in connection with block trades or pledging financings; and to take all actions necessary or advisable to consummate such transactions. The Chief Executive Officer may delegate such authority to senior officers in writing.

The resolutions further authorize each officer and director of the Company, severally, to take further actions and to execute, deliver or cause to be executed and delivered any further documents, notices, instruments, certificates or agreements as such officer or director may deem necessary or desirable to carry out the transactions contemplated by the resolutions, subject to the prior approval of the Chief Executive Officer or the Board. The written consent is effective as of October 30, 2026.

The Company remains focused on its dual-engine strategy of“AI plus digital assets.” Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in Wyoming on March 28, 2019, and delivers AI-enabled SaaS software design, development and implementation to industrial clients across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. The Company's digital asset holdings, including Bitcoin, may be pledged for financing or liquidated for cash. There can be no assurance as to the timing, amount, price or completion of any sale or pledging transaction, or that any financing will be secured.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: the volatility of the price of Bitcoin; the timing, pricing and volume of any sale of the Company's Bitcoin, and the market liquidity and potential price impact of such sales; the availability and terms of any financing secured by the Company's Bitcoin, including collateral requirements, margin calls and the risk of forced liquidation; counterparty, exchange and custody risks, including security breaches and cyberattacks; the tax and accounting consequences of any sale or pledge; changes in the regulation of digital assets; and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy following any such transactions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Investors are encouraged to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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