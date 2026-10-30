Eritrea: Surgery To Correct Congenital Deformities Performed On Children

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Halibet National Referral Hospital, in collaboration with the Italian orthopedic team“Annuliamo La Distanza,” is conducting corrective surgery on children under the age of 15 with congenital and acquired joint deformities.

Prof. Elzein Hashim, head of Orthopedic Surgery at the hospital, said that 18 children have undergone surgery since 26 September.

Noting that 10 bone and tendon operating rooms were established at the hospital in 2015 with the support of the Italian medical team“Annuliamo La Distanza,” Dr. Yoel Abraham, one of the Eritrean experts participating in the program, said that Eritrean medical professionals are gaining experience and technical know-how from their Italian counterparts.

Dr. Simone Lazzeri, head of the team, said that over the past 10 years, the Italian medical team has visited Eritrea two to three times a year to conduct orthopedic surgery for children. He added that this year, five experts arrived with the necessary surgical equipment to perform the procedures. He also commended the Eritrean medical experts and the administration of Halibet National Referral Hospital.

The“Annuliamo La Distanza” orthopedic team is an Italian medical team established in 2009.

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