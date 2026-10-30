Diljit Dosanjh Kicks Off His Aura India Tour 2026 With Grand Show

Diljit Dosanjh Launches AURA India Tour 2026 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh kickstarted his AURA India Tour 2026 with a grand opening show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital on Friday, treating thousands of fans to an electrifying evening of music, entertainment and Punjabi pride. As Diljit took to the stage, he was welcomed by a roaring stadium of fans. Opening the concert with 'Morni', the singer wasted no time in setting the energy soaring, delivering a power-packed performance featuring some of his biggest hits and most-loved fan favourites. From 'G.O.A.T.', 'Ikk Kudi', 'Lalkara', 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan', 'Naina', and 'Kinni Kinni' to 'Case', 'Panjtaara', 'Hass Hass' and 'Water', Diljit took the audience on a musical journey through his popular discography. One of the most-awaited moments of the evening came when he performed 'Saanson Ki Mala', drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

Fan Interactions and Tributes

Heartwarming Moments on Stage

Beyond the music, the concert also witnessed several heartwarming interactions between the singer and his fans. Diljit invited a few audience members onto the stage, giving them an opportunity to dance and sing alongside him and turning the massive venue into a shared celebration. The singer also took a moment during the performance to express his gratitude to the Delhi Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for their efforts in ensuring that the concert was smoothly organised and well-managed. In an especially touching moment, Diljit invited a female police officer onto the stage and affectionately described her as a mother figure, expressing how her presence reminded him of his own mother. "A big salute to them. None of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much. I can see my mother in you. When you were standing there, I thought I saw my mother. I feel like my mother is standing here with me," he told the officer. The gesture drew attention to the people working behind the scenes to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the large-scale event.

Tour Success and Future Shows

Bringing the evening to a spectacular close, a specially curated drone show illuminated the Delhi skyline with the message, 'Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye!' Speaking about the opening show of the RuPay AURA India Tour 2026, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer – Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Delhi didn't just open the RuPay AURA India Tour; it set the bar for every city that will follow. Diljit has spent a decade earning the applause and emotions of a crowd that sings his songs back to him, city by city, country by country, and a fully sold-out Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium tonight gave him exactly that,” as per a press release. Co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiences division of BookMyShow, along with Live Nation, the tour will bring Dosanjh to audiences across the country following the blockbuster international run of Aura. (ANI)

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