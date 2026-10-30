Rolen Road Church Of Christ Announces New 9:45 A.M. Sunday Worship Time

MENAFN - GetNews)"non denominational church in etna ohio"

ETNA, Ohio - October 30, 2026 - Rolen Road Church of Christ has changed its Sunday worship start time from 10:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., adjusting the schedule for its weekly congregational gathering.

The Sunday service includes a blend of traditional and contemporary music, Bible-based teaching, communion, and fellowship. The congregation continues to sing traditional hymns alongside contemporary Christian songs, with music led by a song leader and accompanied by piano. The worship service reflects the congregation's commitment to biblical teaching and shared participation in worship.

“This schedule change is a simple adjustment to our Sunday morning routine, while our focus remains on worship, biblical teaching, and fellowship,” said Nelson Moorhead, an elder at Rolen Road Church of Christ.

Located at 142 Rolen Rd SW in Etna, Ohio, the church welcomes visitors from surrounding communities, including Reynoldsburg and Pataskala. The church also offers an adult Sunday School class from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m., providing an opportunity for Bible study and discussion before worship. Children's programming includes Bible lessons for children.

The congregation identifies with the instrumental Church of Christ tradition and the broader Restoration Movement. Its activities include Bible-centered worship, children's programming, fellowship, and opportunities for community involvement.

The church's active ladies group organizes fellowship events and operates a sewing group that makes blankets for children at Nationwide Children's Hospital. The group also holds an annual auction to raise funds for various needs.

Sunday worship begins at 9:45 a.m. at 142 Rolen Rd SW, Etna, Ohio 43068.

More information about the congregation and its activities is available at rolenroadchurc.

About Rolen Road Church of Christ

Rolen Road Church of Christ is a Christian church located at 142 Rolen Rd SW in Etna, Ohio, serving individuals and families in Etna, Reynoldsburg, and Pataskala. The church offers Bible-centered preaching, weekly communion, and worship that blends traditional hymns with contemporary music in a friendly, casual environment. With an emphasis on Scripture, Christian fellowship, and local and overseas missions, Rolen Road welcomes people at every stage of their faith journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the new Sunday worship time at Rolen Road Church of Christ?

Sunday worship begins at 9:45 a.m., 15 minutes earlier than the previous 10:00 a.m. start time. An adult Sunday School class is also offered from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m.

2. Where is Rolen Road Church of Christ located?

The church is located at 142 Rolen Rd SW, Etna, Ohio 43068, near the communities of Etna, Reynoldsburg, and Pataskala.

3. What can visitors expect during the Sunday worship service?

The service includes traditional hymns and contemporary Christian songs, led by a song leader and accompanied by piano. Worship also includes a Bible-based message, communion, and fellowship. Visitors are welcome to attend and participate as they feel comfortable.

4. Does Rolen Road Church of Christ have an active ladies group?

Yes. The church's active ladies group organizes fellowship events, sews blankets for children at Nationwide Children's Hospital, and holds an annual auction to raise money for various needs. The group welcomes women who would like to participate in its activities and fellowship.