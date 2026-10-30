Lubinets: Oleshky Residents Seeking To Return To Ukraine Are Now On Their Way

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, who is personally coordinating this humanitarian mission, according to Ukrinform.

“At this time, those who wished to travel to Ukraine have been able to leave Oleshky; they are now on their way. Humanitarian aid has been delivered. The convoys have split up-I am heading to Ukraine,” Lubinets said.

He noted that the ceasefire has been in effect for 87 hours and no violations have been recorded.

Humanitarian aid reaches residents of

“Work is proceeding in accordance with the agreements reached with Yana Lantratova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation, with the support and coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump,” added the Human Rights Commissioner.

As reported by Ukrinform, the evacuated residents of Oleshky, along with a Ukrainian delegation, are heading to Anapa, from where they will fly to Belarus and then travel by bus to Ukraine.

Photo: Budanov/Telegram