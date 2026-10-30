Lubinets Proposes Making Humanitarian Missions Coordinated By Melania Trump Regular

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

"I propose making humanitarian missions coordinated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump a regular initiative. The experience in Oleshky and our joint work with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova have shown that such arrangements can provide real help to people," Lubinets said.

He expressed hope that, with Melania Trump's mediation, this mission would mark the beginning of an expansion of humanitarian operations to rescue civilians, bring people back and protect their lives.

"Such practical steps can not only save individual lives but also create the conditions for negotiations on lasting peace," Lubinets said.

Lubinets: Oleshky residents seeking to return to Ukraine are now on their way

He also thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky for his personal involvement in the humanitarian mission, comprehensive support and assistance in carrying it out.

"Thanks to the consistent position of the head of state, for whom protecting the life and safety of every Ukrainian citizen is an absolute priority, we were able to secure the conditions necessary for this extremely important humanitarian operation," Lubinets said.

He separately thanked Ukraine's Defense Forces and all the services involved for their professionalism, coordinated efforts and assistance in carrying out the humanitarian mission.

As reported, Oleshky residents who wished to leave for government-controlled Ukraine are now on their way, accompanied by Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

Earlier, Davyd Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the Servant of the People party, said that the evacuated Oleshky residents were traveling with the Ukrainian delegation to Anapa, from where they would fly to Belarus and then travel by bus to Ukraine.

Lubinets also said that some people in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky did not plan to leave, and that the delivery of humanitarian aid had been organized to support them.

Screenshot from video