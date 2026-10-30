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US Approves Potential $2.1B Sale Of 500 Patriot Missiles To Ukraine

US Approves Potential $2.1B Sale Of 500 Patriot Missiles To Ukraine


Date: 2026-10-30 07:12:04

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, Ukrinform reports.

The funds for the purchase will be provided by Ukraine's partners and allies.

Ukraine has requested the purchase of 500 Patriot missiles, as well as spare parts, related equipment, and logistical and software support services.

The Department of State said the sale would strengthen Ukraine's integrated air and missile defense system and support the operation of its existing Patriot systems to counter aerial threats.

The purchase will be financed through contributions from Canada, Germany and Norway under the JUMPSTART program, as well as national funds raised through the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan. No U.S. funds will be used for this purchase.

Read also: NATO top commander sees no delays in delivery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Lockheed Martin, based in Bethesda, Maryland, has been designated as the principal contractor.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that Ukraine had been waiting for nearly a month for U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to sign off on the delivery of missiles for Patriot and NASAMS systems.

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