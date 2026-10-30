Explosion Reported In Kyiv Apartment Building Police

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv police reported this on Telegram.

Preliminary information indicates that the explosion occurred in one of the apartments in a high-rise building.

"The incident also damaged the windows of a municipal bus that was at its final stop. There was no fire and no one was injured," law enforcement officials said.

Strike on apartment building in Berdychiv: One injured in attack

Police patrols and an investigative team are working at the scene. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

As Ukrinform reported, an explosion involving an unidentified object occurred in a high-rise building in Odesa's Prymorskyi district on the evening of October 20, causing a fire and structural damage. A second explosion occurred during firefighting operations, injuring three rescuers and an ambulance paramedic.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine