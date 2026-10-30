Stocks Flop To End Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Toronto limped into the weekend nursing heavy wounds
The TSX shed 629 points, or 1.7%, to conclude Friday at 35,620.03. The index plunged 168 points, or 0.47%, on a weekly basis
The Canadian dollar inched up 0.08 cents at 71.57 cents U.S.
Among individual movers, uranium producer Cameco was the largest loser on the index, sliding 9.5% after missing third-quarter revenue estimates. CCO shares lost $9.03, or 7.7%, to $107.60.
Gold shares weighed the heaviest on the last day of the week and the month, asB2Gold skidded 54 cents, or 7.8%, to $6.41, while Iamgold descended $1.85, or 8.1%, to $21.53.
In the materials sector, Aris Mining cast off $2.08, or 9.4%, to $20.09, while G Mining Ventures sank $3.33, or 8.5%, to $37,78.
In tech issues, Firan Technology gave up three dollars, or 8.5%, to $32.63, while shares in BlackBerry were rendered black-and-blue $1.11, or 8.6%, top $11.74.
On the other hand, telecoms moved up, on the shoulders of Rogers, gaining $1.49, or 3.4%, while shares in Telus, picking up 29 cents, or 2.4%, to $12.37.
Among energy, Advantage Energy surged 56 cents, or 5.1%, to $11.49, while Imperial Oil jumped $9.86, or 5.4%, to $193.48.
In consumer staples, Metro Inc. added $1.69, or 1.8%, to $97.04, while North West Company grabbed $1.04, or 1.9%, to $57.05.
Economically speaking, Statistics Canada reported gross domestic product essentially unchanged in August, for a second consecutive month.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regressed 22.86 points, or 2.8%, to 803.78. On the week, the index lost 17.17 points, or 2.1%.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were lower, weighed most by gold, plunging 6.4%, materials, down 5.7%, and information technology, off 3.4%.
The three gainers were buoyed by telecoms, up 1.9%, energy, rumbling 1.3%, and consumer staples, ahead 0.9%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite tumbled on Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed as traders moved out of key stocks related to artificial intelligence and into more defensive areas of the market.
The 30-stock index skidded 571.95 points, or 1.1%, to 51,770.61.
The S&P 500 ditched 140.53 points, or 1.8%, to 7,576.86.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ jettisoned 747.73 points, or 2.9%, to 25,437.00
Selling pressure intensified in afternoon trading as investors took money off the table into month-end and ahead of next week's contentious midterm elections.
Amazon shares lost 2% after the company reported earnings and revenue for the third quarter that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.
The company also posted negative free cash flow of $42.4 billion and maintained its 2026 capital expenditures forecast for $220 billion.
Intel, meanwhile, slide 29% after issuing a weak outlook for the current quarter, pointing to a slowdown in PCs. Revenue in the company's client computing and physical artificial intelligence group declined 5% from the year-ago quarter to $8.1 billion.
Sandisk was also down 12%, even as its fiscal first quarter results beat estimates. The data storage company announced an eight-for-one forward stock split.
Chipmakers more broadly were under pressure as well. Advanced Micro Devices dropped 11%, while others such as Nvidia and Broadcom fell 4% and 5%, respectively.
As investors rotated out of tech, defensive areas such as consumer staples and healthcare saw gains. Walmart and Coca-Cola each rose nearly 2%, while Procter & Gamble climbed more than 1%, supporting the Dow. Fellow Dow members Merck and Amgen added around 2%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched forward, lowering yields to 4.92% from Thursday's 4.96%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices forged ahead $1.19 to $103.19 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices plunged $145.20 to $3,886.20 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Toronto limped into the weekend nursing heavy wounds
The TSX shed 629 points, or 1.7%, to conclude Friday at 35,620.03. The index plunged 168 points, or 0.47%, on a weekly basis
The Canadian dollar inched up 0.08 cents at 71.57 cents U.S.
Among individual movers, uranium producer Cameco was the largest loser on the index, sliding 9.5% after missing third-quarter revenue estimates. CCO shares lost $9.03, or 7.7%, to $107.60.
Gold shares weighed the heaviest on the last day of the week and the month, asB2Gold skidded 54 cents, or 7.8%, to $6.41, while Iamgold descended $1.85, or 8.1%, to $21.53.
In the materials sector, Aris Mining cast off $2.08, or 9.4%, to $20.09, while G Mining Ventures sank $3.33, or 8.5%, to $37,78.
In tech issues, Firan Technology gave up three dollars, or 8.5%, to $32.63, while shares in BlackBerry were rendered black-and-blue $1.11, or 8.6%, top $11.74.
On the other hand, telecoms moved up, on the shoulders of Rogers, gaining $1.49, or 3.4%, while shares in Telus, picking up 29 cents, or 2.4%, to $12.37.
Among energy, Advantage Energy surged 56 cents, or 5.1%, to $11.49, while Imperial Oil jumped $9.86, or 5.4%, to $193.48.
In consumer staples, Metro Inc. added $1.69, or 1.8%, to $97.04, while North West Company grabbed $1.04, or 1.9%, to $57.05.
Economically speaking, Statistics Canada reported gross domestic product essentially unchanged in August, for a second consecutive month.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regressed 22.86 points, or 2.8%, to 803.78. On the week, the index lost 17.17 points, or 2.1%.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were lower, weighed most by gold, plunging 6.4%, materials, down 5.7%, and information technology, off 3.4%.
The three gainers were buoyed by telecoms, up 1.9%, energy, rumbling 1.3%, and consumer staples, ahead 0.9%.
ON WALLSTREET
The NASDAQ Composite tumbled on Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed as traders moved out of key stocks related to artificial intelligence and into more defensive areas of the market.
The 30-stock index skidded 571.95 points, or 1.1%, to 51,770.61.
The S&P 500 ditched 140.53 points, or 1.8%, to 7,576.86.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ jettisoned 747.73 points, or 2.9%, to 25,437.00
Selling pressure intensified in afternoon trading as investors took money off the table into month-end and ahead of next week's contentious midterm elections.
Amazon shares lost 2% after the company reported earnings and revenue for the third quarter that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.
The company also posted negative free cash flow of $42.4 billion and maintained its 2026 capital expenditures forecast for $220 billion.
Intel, meanwhile, slide 29% after issuing a weak outlook for the current quarter, pointing to a slowdown in PCs. Revenue in the company's client computing and physical artificial intelligence group declined 5% from the year-ago quarter to $8.1 billion.
Sandisk was also down 12%, even as its fiscal first quarter results beat estimates. The data storage company announced an eight-for-one forward stock split.
Chipmakers more broadly were under pressure as well. Advanced Micro Devices dropped 11%, while others such as Nvidia and Broadcom fell 4% and 5%, respectively.
As investors rotated out of tech, defensive areas such as consumer staples and healthcare saw gains. Walmart and Coca-Cola each rose nearly 2%, while Procter & Gamble climbed more than 1%, supporting the Dow. Fellow Dow members Merck and Amgen added around 2%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched forward, lowering yields to 4.92% from Thursday's 4.96%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices forged ahead $1.19 to $103.19 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices plunged $145.20 to $3,886.20 U.S. an ounce.
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