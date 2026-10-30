Taiwan President Lai Meets With Prime Minister Pierre Of St Lucia

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)President Lai Ching-te pledged to continue working with Saint Lucia to benefit the people of both countries and to jointly contribute to global peace, prosperity and sustainability.

President Lai made the remarks while receiving Philip J. Pierre, prime minister of the Caribbean ally, October 29 at the Presidential Office (PO) in Taipei City – Saint Lucia's attorney general Leslie Mondesir and ambassador Robert K. Lewis were also present.

The president said official and private exchanges between the two countries have grown closer in the last two years, and pointed out that in addition to their substantive cooperation in various sectors, Taiwan and Saint Lucia are partners in safeguarding the values of democracy and freedom. He sincerely expressed his gratitude to Pierre for his open support for Taiwan's full inclusion in the United Nations system during the UN General Assembly in September this year.

In response, prime minister Pierre noted the deep bond that has developed over 19 years and said that, given the emphasis of the Saint Lucian government on strengthening food security, he anticipated ongoing exchange with Taiwan in advanced smart agricultural technologies.

Pierre also thanked Taiwan for providing scholarships, education and related equipment. He said Saint Lucia looked forward to sending doctors, scholars and other professionals to receive training at Taiwan's institutions.

FM Lin welcomes St. Lucia delegation