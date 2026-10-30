Higher Vibe Solutions And Coral Springs Rotary Honor 150 First Responders With Community Appreciation Luncheon

Higher Vibe Solutions supports our local heroes.

Just a simple meal shows our appreciation in a powerful way.

With fajitas, chicken margarita, rice & beans, 3 foot subs and sweet desserts everyone was happy.

South Florida nonprofit and Rotary Club celebrate local heroes on National First Responders Day while championing appreciation and emotional resilience.

- Cassi EubankCORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Higher Vibe Solutions, a South Florida 501(c)(3) nonprofit, joined the Rotary Club of Coral Springs on October 28 to honor approximately 150 first responders with an appreciation luncheon at the Coral Springs Police Department in recognition of National First Responders Day.Police officers, detectives, firefighters, paramedics, EMS personnel, and 911 dispatchers were recognized for their commitment to protecting the community. The Rotary Club contributed meals from Tijuana Taxi Co., including chicken dishes, rice and beans, mashed potatoes, salad, chips, salsa, and guacamole, along with two enormous three-foot subs from LaSpada's, while Higher Vibe Solutions brought cookies, cupcakes, and desserts.Yet the centerpiece wasn't the food. It was the message behind the gathering: Those who spend their lives taking care of others deserve to know someone is taking care of them, too.A Meaningful Afternoon of AppreciationThe luncheon came at an especially poignant moment. According to Monica Vargas of the Coral Springs Police Department's community relations team, personnel had spent the morning honoring colleagues who were no longer with them. The afternoon gathering offered an uplifting opportunity for connection and appreciation."Every day, our first responders run toward situations most of us hope never to encounter," said Cassi Eubank, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Vibe Solutions. "They witness heartbreak, navigate extraordinary pressure, and carry responsibilities that don't always end when their shifts do. This was about more than providing lunch. It was about looking these incredible men and women in the eyes and letting them know they matter. We see them. We appreciate them."The event demonstrated how civic organizations and nonprofits can work together to honor those who serve. HVS expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Coral Springs for its leadership and generous contributions, to the participating food providers, and to the police department for welcoming the celebration.A Mother's Love Inspires a MissionFor Cassi Eubank, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Vibe Solutions, a clinical hypnotherapist and emotional resilience educator with more than 20 years of experience, the mission is personal."My son served as a firefighter in Vermont and now works in emergency medical services," Eubank shared. "Through him I've gained a greater understanding of the unique challenges our community heroes face. These are real people with families, dreams, and emotions, yet they're expected to remain strong through situations that would overwhelm most of us. I wanted to create something that supports the people behind the uniforms."That desire inspired Higher Vibe Solutions, which supports first responders, veterans, and frontline medical professionals through appreciation, emotional fitness resources, and opportunities for renewal.Its guiding question captures the mission: "They Run Toward the Danger to Take Care of You. Who's Taking Care of Them?"Three Pillars: Prevent, Process, HealPREVENT - Active Appreciation. Through its Cookies for Cops movement, HVS volunteers have delivered more than 3,300 cookies during the initiative's early months. Monthly gatherings collect cookies for distribution to one police station and approximately six to seven fire rescue houses. Appreciation meals and community events further remind frontline heroes they are seen and valued.The organization hopes to inspire other communities to launch similar efforts. Photographs and stories of its programs appear on its Programs & Impact page.PROCESS - The Resilience Treasure Chest. HVS is developing a free, 24/7 online "emotional gym" offering accessible tools for first responders, veterans, and frontline medical professionals. Planned resources include guided resets after demanding shifts, relaxation exercises, stress-management strategies, sleep support, mindfulness, and relationship resources.Designed for demanding schedules, the growing library will allow users to access practical resilience support wherever they are, without cost or complicated scheduling. The platform is still under development.HEAL - Resilience Retreats. HVS plans restorative retreats offering eligible participants opportunities to step away from daily demands, reconnect, and focus on renewal in supportive natural environments. These retreats remain a future initiative dependent on resources and partnerships.Building a Movement Beyond One Day"Imagine communities across America coming together to celebrate their heroes, not just on designated holidays, but throughout the year," Eubank said. "A simple cookie, a shared meal, or a heartfelt thank-you can remind someone that their sacrifices are noticed. Appreciation costs so little, yet it can mean so much."The October 28 luncheon represents one example of the organization's growing commitment to those who serve. While its appreciation efforts currently focus on South Florida, HVS envisions reaching a national audience through the Resilience Treasure Chest and inspiring other communities to make appreciation a regular practice.An Invitation to Get InvolvedHigher Vibe Solutions invites individuals, businesses, and community organizations to volunteer, contribute, or explore partnership opportunities. Support can help expand community appreciation efforts, build the Resilience Treasure Chest, and strengthen the organization's long-term capacity.Learn more about Higher Vibe Solutions, explore its community impact, or discover how you can help."They've spent their lives showing up for others," Eubank said. "Now it's our turn to show up for them."About Higher Vibe SolutionsHigher Vibe Solutions is a South Florida 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting first responders, veterans, and frontline medical professionals through active appreciation, accessible emotional resilience resources, and future restorative experiences. Its PREVENT, PROCESS, and HEAL framework connects community recognition with practical support and long-term well-being.Media ContactCassi EubankFounder and Executive Director, Higher Vibe Solutions561-843-4243...HigherVibeSolutions

Cassi Eubank

Higher Vibe Solutions, Inc.

+1 561-843-4243

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A beautiful Spread for National First Responders Day 2026

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Higher Vibe Solutions and Coral Springs Rotary Honor 150 First Responders with Community Appreciation Luncheon News Provided By Higher Vibes Solutions, Inc. October 30, 2026, 22:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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