Building Stronger Communities: Lexicon Bank Helps Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada Secure AHEAD Grant

- Stacy Watkins, President & CEO of Lexicon BankLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lexicon Bank is proud to announce that Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) has been awarded funding through the AHEAD Program, supporting the nonprofit's continued work to provide critical home repairs and improve housing stability for vulnerable homeowners throughout Southern Nevada.Lexicon Bank worked alongside Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada in support of the grant opportunity, helping connect an important community organization with resources that can further its mission and expand its impact.Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada provides no-cost home repairs and accessibility modifications for low-income homeowners, including seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities. Through the AHEAD Program grant, RTSNV will be able to further its efforts to create safer, healthier and more accessible homes for members of the Southern Nevada community.“Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada does incredible work for individuals and families throughout our community, and we are proud to support their mission,” said Stacy Watkins, President & CEO of Lexicon Bank.“This grant represents what can happen when financial institutions and nonprofits work together to connect community needs with valuable resources. We are excited to see the impact this funding will have across Southern Nevada.”The AHEAD Program, which stands for Affordable Housing Program, Economic Development and Housing, provides grants through participating financial institutions to support organizations and initiatives focused on economic development and community needs.“This grant will make a meaningful difference in our ability to serve homeowners throughout Southern Nevada and continue creating safer, healthier homes for those who need them most,” said Bob Cleveland of Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada.“We are incredibly grateful to Lexicon Bank for recognizing the importance of our mission and for helping us access this opportunity. Partnerships like this allow us to reach more neighbors, strengthen our communities and make a lasting impact right here at home.”For Lexicon Bank, supporting the grant reflects its broader commitment to strengthening the Southern Nevada community through meaningful nonprofit partnerships and relationship-driven banking.ABOUT REBUILDING TOGETHER SOUTHERN NEVADA:Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada is a nonprofit organization dedicated to repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives. The organization provides critical home repairs and accessibility improvements to eligible Southern Nevada homeowners, helping individuals remain safely and independently in their homes.ABOUT LEXICON BANK:Founded in 2019, Lexicon Bank is Southern Nevada's community-focused banking partner. Lexicon Bank provides personal, comprehensive banking services to business and individual banking clients, emphasizing creating and nurturing long-term relationships. By providing personalized services to all clients, Lexicon Bank helps to foster Southern Nevada's economy and community-ultimately helping to grow and develop the region's local businesses. Lexicon is redefining banking as it should be in Southern Nevada by creating a concierge-like experience for businesses, regardless of size. Lexicon Bank is located in Tivoli Village at 330 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 150. The Bank is open from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday and 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. on Saturdays. Clients can contact us at 702.780.7700 or online at lexiconbank. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X. Lexicon Bank is member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Jennifer Bennett

JB Public Relations

+1 702-234-9385

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Building Stronger Communities: Lexicon Bank Helps Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada Secure AHEAD Grant News Provided By JB Public Relations October 30, 2026, 22:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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