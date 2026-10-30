As Winter Energy Costs Climb, More Canadians Turn To Solar Generators For Home Power

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jackery sees growing interest in solar generators as households look for quiet, clean power they can count on this season









OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heating season is here, and Canadians are watching their energy bills closely. On Oct. 3, furnace oil in St. John's cost $2.16 per litre, almost a dollar more than on the same day in 2025. With global oil markets volatile, more households are looking for power they can make themselves. Jackery, a global leader in solar generators and home backup power, is helping Canadian homes do just that.

Not all backup power is created equal. This year, Frost & Sullivan named Jackery "The World's No.1 Solar Generator Brand, by Volume & Revenue" and "The Most Trusted Safety-First Solar Generator Brand." Safety matters most when backup power comes indoors to run an increasingly electrified home. For years, the go-to backup has been a gas generator. But gas generators are loud, need gasoline on hand and must run outside, away from windows and doors. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, one portable generator can produce as much carbon monoxide as hundreds of cars.

A solar powered generator, on the other hand, stores clean energy from the sun or the wall, then delivers it quietly indoors, with no fumes. When a winter storm knocks out the lights, it can keep the fridge cold, the Wi-Fi on and the phones charged. Some are modular and can even connect to a home's circuits through an automatic or manual transfer switch. And on sunny days, it charges itself back up for free.

That's good news, because this winter could keep Canadians on their toes. The Farmers' Almanac is calling for a changeable season of sharp temperature swings, freezing rain and coastal storms, with parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada most at risk of ice. Canadians know what that can mean. Last January, a single snowstorm knocked out power for 140,000 Nova Scotia Power customer, and thousands were still waiting more than a day later.

With a Jackery solar generator, the modern home can withstand an outage and keep its everyday conveniences and comforts.









A practical investment in home backup that's light enough to carry with one hand, the HomePower 1000 Plus V2 offers a baseline capacity of 1024Wh and expands up to 11kWh with Jackery battery packs, keeping essential appliances running seamlessly with UPS switching technology in under 10 ms. It delivers clean power at scalable capacities and sub-30dB noise levels, without pollution, mechanical pull starts or other challenges that deter many households from using gas generators during prolonged outages.









Powered by the same technology trusted in electric vehicles, and running as quietly as a library at below 30dB, the HomePower 3600 Plus delivers 3584Wh of reliable backup power with an expandable capacity reaching up to 21kWh. Experience all the comforts of being at home while the power is still out: do laundry, prepare a meal, and stream a movie with the Wi-Fi still on. The HomePower 3600 Plus offers the potential to grow alongside your needs, keeping your family comfortable and supported during winter storms and long outages.

Jackery solar generators, including the HomePower 1000 Plus V2 and HomePower 3600 Plus, are available now at ca.Jackery.com and Amazon.ca. A Jackery solar powered generator also makes a practical holiday gift for house-warming, newly married couples, outdoor enthusiasts and loved ones seeking an extra layer of energy independence. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals around the corner, it's a good time to check names off the list early and ahead of the coldest months.

About Jackery

Since 2012, Jackery has made clean energy feel like home. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the World's No. 1 Solar Generator Brand, Jackery has redefined the consumer relationship with electricity, turning power from a distant utility into a personal resource. That's bringing true energy independence home: the security of knowing your life will run uninterrupted, you'll always be ready, and power will never be a worry. Whether it's fueling outdoor adventures or securing the household against a faulty grid, Jackery has made power personal - and personal power possible. Over 150,000 five-star reviews tell the story: When the power goes out, people think of Jackery first. Ultimately, Jackery operates on the foundational belief that no matter where you are, you should have reliable power, connection, comfort and safety - and you should always feel at home.

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