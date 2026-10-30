TIGR Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The UP Fintech Holding Limited Class Action Lawsuit

The complaint alleges that UP Fintech conducted unlicensed cross-border securities business and illegal activities relating to the fund and futures business in mainland China.

Investors who purchased UP Fintech Holding Limited securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit.

Why Was UP Fintech Sued?

The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that (1) UP Fintech materially understated its legal and regulatory risk, considering its continued illegal activity in China, and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about UP Fintech's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why Did UP Fintech Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on May 22, 2026, UP Fintech filed with the SEC a Current Report on Form 6-K, which stated that certain subsidiaries of UP Fintech had "received notices from the China Securities Regulatory Commission Beijing Bureau (the“CSRC Beijing Bureau”) indicating that the CSRC Beijing Bureau had initiated an investigation into their suspected illegal operations of securities, fund and futures business, and found that these subsidiaries had conducted unlicensed cross-border securities business and illegal activities relating to the fund and futures business in mainland China. Based on its findings, the CSRC Beijing Bureau has imposed administrative penalties in the aggregate amount of approximately RMB308.1 million and confiscation of illegal income in the aggregate amount of approximately RMB103.1 million. Mr. Tianhua Wu, a director and the CEO and controlling person of the Company, has also received a warning and penalty of RMB1.25 million. As of the end of 2025, retail client assets in mainland China under the Company's consolidated accounts constituted approximately 10% of the Company's total client assets."

On this news, the price of UP Fintech ADSs fell $1.48 per ADS, or 25.3%, to close at $4.36 on May 22, 2026.

Then, on June 2, 2026, UP Fintech announced its unaudited first quarter 2026 financial results, including increased net loss and non-GAAP net loss from the same quarter last year. The announcement also stated that "[r]ecently on May 22, the Beijing Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued administrative penalties and ordered the confiscation of

illegal gains against certain subsidiaries of the Company, with a total amount of approximately RMB 411 million (equivalent to roughly $59.7 million)."

On this news, UP Fintech ADSs fell $0.20 per ADS, or 3.86%, to close at $4.97 on June 2, 2026. The following day, UP Fintech ADSs fell a further $0.30 per ADS, or 6%, to close at $4.67 on June 3, 2026.

What Can UP Fintech Shareholders Do Now?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UP Fintech Holding Limited securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

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Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the UP Fintech Holding Limited securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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