Team members from Magnolia Acquisitions, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based sales consulting firm focused on face-to-face customer acquisition.

Citing data from PwC, Five9, and Kinsta, the Knoxville sales consulting firm explains why face-to-face customer acquisition builds trust that chatbots can't.

- Cooper Brown, CEO of Magnolia AcquisitionsKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chatbots and automated systems now handle a growing share of customer interactions, but most consumers still prefer talking to a real person. Magnolia Acquisitions, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based sales consulting firm, compiled findings from several consumer surveys that show how strongly people value human connection and why brands that keep it have an advantage.The surveys, conducted in 2024 and 2025 across the U.S. and U.K., reached the same conclusion from different angles: people still value human interaction, and they notice when it's missing.In PwC's 2025 Customer Experience Survey of more than 5,500 U.S. consumers, 86% said human interaction is moderately or very important in their brand experience. PwC also found 52% of consumers have stopped using or buying from a brand after a bad experience with its products or services.A 2024 Five9 study of 4,000 U.S. and U.K. consumers found 75% prefer talking to a real human, in person or over the phone, for customer support. In the same study, 48% said they don't trust information provided by AI-powered customer service bots.A 2025 Kinsta survey found 93% of U.S. consumers prefer a human agent over AI.For brands, the takeaway is that technology works best alongside people. Customers weighing a new service often have questions a website or chatbot can't fully answer, and a knowledgeable person who can listen, explain, and follow up builds the kind of trust that keeps a customer.That's the approach behind Magnolia Acquisitions' customer acquisition work. Through a personal, face-to-face approach, the company's team members connect customers with the services its clients offer, focusing on customers who sign up, activate, and stay.“In an era where AI and digital marketing are more prevalent, the power of face-to-face customer acquisition is stronger than ever,” said Cooper Brown, CEO of Magnolia Acquisitions.“What we do is take a product that people use daily, find out if we can make their experience better, then educate the customer on how moving forward with our clients will improve their circumstances. When we do that, everyone wins. The customer gets a better experience, the client gets a new customer, the sales rep makes a commission.”Brown added,“We do not try to sell to everyone. We find people who are having problems or unhappy with their current situation and show them an option to improve it. We have the ability to speak to the customer in a personal way they can relate to, instead of a generic list of features of a product.”Many companies now route customer conversations through chatbots and automated phone menus. Magnolia Acquisitions has built its business on the opposite approach. Its team members are trained on the services they represent, so they can answer a customer's specific questions in the moment and say so when an option isn't the right fit. Advertising and automated tools can raise awareness of a service, but they rarely answer the one question standing between a customer and a decision. Face-to-face customer acquisition is built to close that gap.For the brands it represents, the Knoxville sales consulting firm's face-to-face direct marketing also adds accountability. Every customer interaction has a team member's name attached to it, and that is part of what brands are paying for when they work with a customer acquisition firm instead of adding to their advertising budgets. The company explains how that model works in its overview of what Magnolia Acquisitions does.To learn more about Magnolia Acquisitions, visit magnoliaacquisitions.About Magnolia AcquisitionsMagnolia Acquisitions is a Knoxville, Tennessee-based sales consulting firm specializing in customer acquisition, sales, and direct marketing strategies. Founded in 2022, the company helps brands build meaningful customer relationships through face-to-face engagement while fostering leadership development and professional growth within its team. Magnolia Acquisitions is committed to professionalism, accountability, and long-term relationship building through ethical and performance-driven business practices.

Cooper Brown

Magnolia Acquisitions

+1 865-282-4964

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As AI Takes Over Customer Service, Magnolia Acquisitions Shares Research Showing Consumers Still Want a Real Person News Provided By Magnolia Acquisitions October 30, 2026, 22:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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