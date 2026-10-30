Hammocks On The Edisto Addresses Depression And Anxiety Within Women's Addiction Treatment In South Carolina

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Women-only residential program in Jacksonboro, S.C., supports women whose drinking or drug use is tied to low mood and constant worry

JACKSONBORO, SC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hammocks on the Edisto, a women-only residential addiction treatment center on the Edisto River in Jacksonboro, S.C., treats substance use in women whose drinking or drug use is tied to depression and anxiety. The center, located near Charleston, addresses depression and anxiety concerns as part of residential addiction treatment, using therapies that include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT).As the holidays approach, families often spend more time together and may notice a loved one struggling. For women whose alcohol or drug use is linked to depression or anxiety, the two can be hard to separate. Anxiety and substance use can feed each other in several ways: a woman may drink or use to quiet constant worry, anxiety can begin after a period of heavy use, and some people carry a shared vulnerability to both. It is often hard to tell which came first.Depression and substance use can overlap in a similar way. Warning signs of depression include hopelessness, loss of interest in once-enjoyed activities, low energy and changes in sleep, and feeling sad or hopeless for more than two weeks may point to depression. Hammocks addresses these concerns at the same time as substance use, because leaving them untreated raises the risk of returning to drinking or drug use. Anyone having thoughts of suicide can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at any time.Hammocks is primarily a substance use treatment center. Its program addresses the depression and anxiety that arise alongside addiction, and the team works with local providers when a resident needs psychiatric care or treatment beyond what the program provides. More about how Hammocks approaches mental health conditions that occur alongside addiction is available on its website.Therapies used for depression and co-occurring concerns include CBT, DBT, yoga therapy, nutritional therapy and holistic therapy. For anxiety, clinical staff, a wellness coach and a yoga therapist help residents build coping skills that do not rely on medication, including yoga, mindfulness-based stress reduction, breathwork and CBT. Medical staff can review non-addictive medication alternatives with residents, and the clinical team uses cognitive processing therapy for women with post-traumatic stress disorder from traumatic events.The women-only setting and a low patient-to-staff ratio keep the community small. Hammocks also plans aftercare with residents, and its alumni community includes more than 550 active members.Women and families looking for residential addiction treatment that addresses depression and anxiety in South Carolina can learn more at hammocksrecovery or by calling 833-793-0191.About Hammocks on the EdistoHammocks on the Edisto is a women-only residential addiction treatment center, located at 2137 Hope Plantation Lane in Jacksonboro, S.C., on the Edisto River near Charleston. The center treats substance use disorders and addresses co-occurring anxiety, depression and trauma concerns through individualized, women-centered care. For more information, visit hammocksrecovery or call 833-793-0191.

Jonas Coatsworth

Hammocks on the Edisto

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Hammocks on the Edisto Addresses Depression and Anxiety Within Women's Addiction Treatment in South Carolina News Provided By MGMT Digital October 30, 2026, 22:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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