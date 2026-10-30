Discovery Addiction Services Outlines The Addiction Therapy Approaches Used Across Its Treatment Centers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Network of substance use treatment centers combines talk therapy, trauma-focused care and experiential therapy with care for co-occurring conditions

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Discovery Addiction Services, part of Discovery Behavioral Health, uses a range of evidence-based addiction therapy approaches across its network of substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment centers. Most patients take part in several forms of therapy during treatment, delivered one-on-one and in groups, because each person's path to recovery is different.The addiction therapy approaches at Discovery Addiction Services begin with structured talk therapy. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) helps patients recognize and change harmful thought patterns. Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), which is based on CBT, teaches skills for managing intense emotions without turning to alcohol or drugs. Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) focuses on living with difficult emotions and moving toward personal values, and it works alongside 12-step approaches. Motivational interviewing helps patients who feel uncertain about change find their own reasons to move forward.For patients whose substance use is connected to trauma, therapists may use EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) and Somatic Experiencing, a body-based approach that works through stress responses step by step. Group therapy, led by a health care professional in a structured and confidential setting, gives patients a place to share their struggles with others facing the same issues.Experiential therapy adds another way to work through difficult thoughts and emotions. It includes body-centered therapies such as yoga, breathwork and dance; expressive therapies such as art, drama and music therapy; and animal-assisted therapy with horses and therapy dogs, which helps patients explore boundaries, trust and communication. Therapies can vary by location.Much of this work addresses co-occurring disorders, where a mental health condition and a substance use disorder occur together. Common combinations include depression and alcohol use, anxiety and benzodiazepine use, and post-traumatic stress disorder and opioid use. Because each condition can fuel the other, Discovery Addiction Services treats both at the same time.Therapy continues as patients move through levels of care. Residential treatment, which typically lasts 30 to 90 days depending on the program and the patient's progress, includes group and individual therapy in a structured setting. Partial hospitalization programs provide full days of individual, group and family therapy with medication management while patients return home at night, and intensive outpatient programs continue therapy, family therapy and life skills work for part of the day. Throughout treatment, clinicians track 27 wellness indicators to follow each patient's progress and adjust care.Each center in the network runs its own program, with its own clinical team, levels of care and admissions contact. Individuals and families looking for addiction treatment can compare centers and find the right level of care at discoveryaddictionservices.About Discovery Addiction ServicesDiscovery Addiction Services, part of Discovery Behavioral Health, supports substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment centers in several states, offering detox, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and online treatment. Its programs use measurement-based care and a range of evidence-based and experiential therapies. Learn more at discoveryaddictionservices.

Wes Morgan

Discovery Addiction Services

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Discovery Addiction Services Outlines the Addiction Therapy Approaches Used Across Its Treatment Centers News Provided By MGMT Digital October 30, 2026, 22:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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