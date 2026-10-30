TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. INVESTIGATION: TTMI Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against TTM Technologies, Inc. (“TTM” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TTMI). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired TTM securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On October 22, 2026, TTM reported its third-quarter 2026 financial results, announcing fourth quarter revenue guidance of $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion, below consensus expectations of $1.44 billion. Additionally, the Company revealed a 10% revenue miss in the data center and networking division and that supply chain wait times expanded to 24 weeks. TTM CEO Edwin Roks stated,“Lead times, let's say, are, let's say, in the order of, let's say, 12 weeks, sometimes a bit longer, sometimes 24 weeks, sometimes even a bit longer depending on the materials.” On this news, the price of TTM shares declined by $28.26 per share, or approximately 27.7%, from $102.15 per share on October 21, 2026 to close at $73.89 on October 22, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TTM securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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