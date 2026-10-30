Freightcar America, Inc. INVESTIGATION: RAIL Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against FreightCar America, Inc. (“FreightCar” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RAIL). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired FreightCar securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On October 19, 2026, FreightCar announced its preliminary third quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that it was removing 1,285 railcars associated with its tank car retrofit order from its backlog because the Company“believes that the customer in question is unlikely to be able to meet its obligations under the associated customer contract.” The order was set to begin delivery in the second half of 2026 and continue through 2027. After the removal of these railcars, the Company's updated backlog as of September 30, 2026 was 2,660 units valued at $284.5 million. On this news, the price of FreightCar shares declined by $1.83 per share, or approximately 31.3%, from $5.85 per share on October 19, 2026 to close at $4.02 on October 20, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FreightCar securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171



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