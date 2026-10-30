The Tennessean Shares Achievements In Multiple Industry Award Programs

The Tennessean Hotel

- Paul Jordan, Area General Manager, The TennesseanKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Tennessean - an urban Knoxville retreat where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together – proudly showcases multiple major national hospitality honors recently garnered in both the consumer and meetings award sectors. Most notably, Condé Nast Traveler readers voted the hotel into the No. 12 spot on the 2026 Top Hotels in the South Readers' Choice list, a significant climb in the rankings from the No. 23 spot the hotel held last year. In addition, The Tennessean earned a remarkable four medals in the 2026 Northstar Stella Awards, including two Gold and two Silver, doubling its total from last year. The hotel also earned a place as one of the Tennessee venues to be recognized in ConventionSouth magazine Readers' Choice Awards for this year. Rounding out the significant accolades recently earned, The Tennessean received notification of maintaining its One Key distinction in The MICHELIN Guide.“Receiving these top honors from multiple coveted award programs this fall season is a remarkable reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to our guests,” says Paul Jordan, area general manager, The Tennessean.“As we embark on our 10th birthday next year, we are thrilled to begin the next decade as leaders in the industry, setting the standard in Knoxville for exceptional guest experiences.”The 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards saw a record-breaking number of votes, with readers selecting favorite hotels, resorts, destinations, cruises, trains and airlines around the world. The state of Tennessee is strongly represented on the list of Top 25 Hotels in the South, with The Tennessean moving up significantly to the No. 12 spot on the list this year. In addition, The Tennessean is once again deemed a One Key Hotel within the 2026 MICHELIN Guide selection, marking the property's third consecutive year receiving the distinction and maintaining its spot as the only Knoxville property earning a Key.In the meetings and events industry, The Tennessean celebrates outstanding achievements in quality service and innovation this year. In the 10th Annual Northstar Meetings Group Stella Awards, the hotel took home an impressive four honors, including two Golds – named as Best Boutique Property and Best Food & Beverage in the Southeast – and two Silver medals for Best Hotel/Resort Event Space and Best On-Site Support Staff in the Southeast. Separately, more than 7,000 ConventionSouth meetings planner readers selected The Tennessean as one of the 2026 Readers' Choice Award recipients this year, showcasing the hotel as a leader among Tennessee meeting and event venues.Situated along the iconic World's Fair Park on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean crafts storied, meaningful stays steeped in East Tennessee heritage. Anticipatory staff welcome guests to an urban retreat where 82 refined guestrooms and suites invite with experiences designed to embody the essence of the river below and the charm of downtown Knoxville, all while celebrating Appalachian culture, intentional design and exceptional hospitality. The 2nd floor Drawing Room delivers ingredients reimagined through modern culinary craft, alongside signature libations as well as a beloved, weekend tea service tradition. Connected to the hotel, Maker Exchange is a unique gathering space, artistic showcase and culinary scene designed to highlight and embrace Knoxville's creative maker community. Maker Exchange provides a point of connection for guests to enjoy a great cup of coffee, spirits or meal at Tavern, or simply a place for community gatherings in the inspiring space. With complimentary black car and golf cart service and easy walkability to Knoxville arts, dining, riverfront, historic landmarks and the neighboring University of Tennessee, The Tennessean offers an experience shaped in care and story, where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together.To learn more about The Tennessean, call 865.232.1800 or visit online at and on Instagram and Facebook.

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The Tennessean Shares Achievements in Multiple Industry Award Programs News Provided By The Mayfield Group October 30, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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