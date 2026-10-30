When Hell Breaks Loose

"The long awaited release of a new Dennis DiChiaro original is here! 'When Hell Breaks Loose' has been released to radio today.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The "Highly anticipated" release of a new Dennis DiChiaro original is here! 'When Hell Breaks Loose' has been released to radio today.Dennis DiChiaro and Colene Walters are both international award winning artists. They've teamed up again for a spectacular global release of this sure fire hit 'When Hell Breaks Loose' distributed by SONY Orchard on Colt Records of Nashville Tennessee."

J.K. Coltrain

Colt Records

+1 615-720-0274

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When Hell Breaks Loose

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Dennis DiChiaro & WNO 'When Hell Breaks Loose' Going Out To Radio News Provided By Colt Records October 30, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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