Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings Of 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the Third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY NINE-MONTH REPORT Unaudited (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30 September 30 September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net Sales $ 92,460 $ 61,375 $ 252,650 $ 192,859 $ 346,792 $ 263,333 Cost of Sales 64,266 45,348 181,199 131,146 243,254 175,811 Gross Profit $ 28,194 $ 16,027 $ 71,451 $ 61,713 $ 103,538 $ 87,522 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 13,293 10,298 39,466 35,163 54,566 47,398 Operating Income $ 14,901 $ 5,729 $ 31,985 $ 26,550 $ 48,972 $ 40,124 Interest Income 1 305 596 1,206 1,223 1,706 1,178 Other Income (Expense) 1 65 43 35 137 435 630 Income before Provision for Income Taxes $ 15,271 $ 6,368 $ 33,226 $ 27,910 $ 51,113 $ 41,932 Provision for Income Taxes 3,612 1,487 7,849 6,472 12,497 9,353 Net Income $ 11,659 $ 4,881 $ 25,377 $ 21,438 $ 38,616 $ 32,579 Earnings per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $ 12.98 $ 5.25 $ 28.25 $ 23.00 $ 42.98 $ 34.90 1. Has been reclassified to move Interest Income out of Other Income (Expense) and net it with Interest Expense on the Interest Income line for all periods being presented.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Nine Months Ended September 30 2026 2025 Net Income $ 25,377 $ 21,438 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (1,010 ) 3,166 Comprehensive Income $ 24,367 $ 24,605





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30 December 31 2026 2025 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 19,200 $ 29,883 Marketable Securities 2,785 19,913 Accounts Receivable, net 58,758 41,719 Inventories (FIFO) 49,654 52,715 LIFO Reserve (21,745 ) (21,051 ) Inventories (LIFO) 27,909 31,664 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 72 62 Other Current Assets 16,045 5,758 Current Assets $ 124,769 $ 128,999 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 93,823 79,083 Right of Use Assets 2,172 2,276 Other Assets 1,481 1,625 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 2,970 2,338 Total Assets $ 225,215 $ 214,321 Accounts Payable $ 14,949 $ 17,750 Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 452 468 Current Lease Liabilities 388 403 Advance Billings 21,552 36,362 Other Current Liabilities 58,790 52,594 Current Liabilities $ 96,131 $ 107,577 Long-Term Debt 4,746 5,265 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,527 1,618 Lease Liabilities 703 904 Total Liabilities $ 103,107 $ 115,364 Shareholders' Investment 122,108 98,957 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 225,215 $ 214,321





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA September 30 December 31 2026

2025

Book Value per Common Share $ 135.97 $ 110.09 Total Shares Outstanding 898,059 898,883 Backlog $ 245,594 $ 243,606





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Common

Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained

Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Total Balance, December 31, 2025 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 129,674 $ (39,511 ) $ (2,422 ) $ 98,957 Add (Deduct): Net Income 25,377 25,377 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax (1,010 ) (1,010 ) Dividends (853 ) (853 ) Treasury Stock Acquisition (363 ) (363 ) Other - Balance, September 30, 2026 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 154,198 $ (39,874 ) $ (3,432 ) $ 122,108





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2026 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2025 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 25,377 $ 21,438 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation & Amortization 7,167 5,323 ROU Asset Amortization 36 - Unrealized Gain on Trading Securities (113 ) - Interest Income 723 - Deferred Tax Expense - 288 Gain on Sales of Equipment - (42 ) Loss on Disposal of Equipment 649 647 Change in Assets and Liabilities (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (17,269 ) (7,843 ) (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings - (870 ) (Inc) Dec in Inventories 4,116 (5,976 ) (Inc) in Prepayments (10,291 ) (4,752 ) (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (725 ) (754 ) Dec in Other Assets 635 2,313 (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (2,649 ) (126 ) (Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax (333 ) (443 ) Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses (2,174 ) 1,295 Inc (Dec) in Advance Billings (14,762 ) 12,611 Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 8,806 3,190 Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (266 ) (251 ) Inc(Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities (86 ) 24 Inc (Dec) in Other Long-Term Liabilities 39 (1,739 ) Net Cash (Required) for Operating Activities $ (1,120 ) $ 24,334 Investing Activities Purchases of Marketable Securities (16,919 ) (26,822 ) Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 33,436 22,923 Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 51 42 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (23,986 ) (21,106 ) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (7,418 ) $ (24,963 ) Financing Activities Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (57 ) (70 ) (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (234 ) (5,186 ) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 234 2,136 (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (733 ) (2,187 ) Dividends Paid (853 ) (774 ) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (363 ) (1,779 ) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (2,006 ) $ (7,860 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (139 ) 1,132 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (10,683 ) $ (7,357 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 29,883 21,169 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 19,200 $ 13,812





PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)



A. The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 77,896 $ 48,950 $ 28,946 Mueller BV $ 14,654 $ 12,442 $ 2,212 Eliminations $ (90 ) $ (17 ) $ (73 ) Net Revenue $ 92,460 $ 61,375 $ 31,085



The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 206,282 $ 157,955 $ 48,327 Mueller BV $ 46,479 $ 35,021 $ 11,458 Eliminations $ (111 ) $ (117 ) $ 6 Net Revenue $ 252,650 $ 192,859 $ 59,791



The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 284,198 $ 215,870 $ 68,328 Mueller BV $ 62,716 $ 47,903 $ 14,813 Eliminations $ (122 ) $ (440 ) $ 318 Net Revenue $ 346,792 $ 263,333 $ 83,459



The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 10,637 $ 4,682 $ 5,955 Mueller BV $ 1,020 $ 208 $ 812 Eliminations $ 2 $ (9 ) $ 11 Net Income $ 11,659 $ 4,881 $ 6,778



The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 21,945 $ 21,032 $ 913 Mueller BV $ 3,430 $ 408 $ 3,022 Eliminations $ 2 $ (2 ) $ 4 Net Income $ 25,377 $ 21,438 $ 3,939



The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30 Net Income 2026 2025 Variance Domestic $ 34,009 $ 31,927 $ 2,082 Mueller BV $ 4,610 $ 680 $ 3,930 Eliminations $ (3 ) $ (28 ) $ 25 Net Income (Loss) $ 38,616 $ 32,579 $ 6,037



B. The backlog as of September 30, 2026 remains strong at $245.6 million compared to $250.4 million at September 30, 2025, with the majority being in Industrial Equipment. The U.S. backlog is $231.4 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $238.4 million at September 30, 2025. In the Netherlands, the backlog has increased to $14.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $12.1 million at September 30, 2025.



C. Revenue is up from the previous year by $31.1 million on a three-month basis and up $83.5 million for the trailing twelve months. Revenues in the U.S. are up $28.9 million for the three months and $68.3 million for the twelve months, with the increases primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment. In the Netherlands, revenues are up $2.2 million on a three-month basis and $14.8 million on a twelve-month basis.



Net Income is more than double the previous year for the same three-month period, increasing to $11.7 million driven by revenue increases. For the three-month period net income is up $6.8 million and is up $6.0 million for the trailing twelve months. Net Income in the U.S. is up $6.0 million for the three months and $2.1 million for the twelve months. In the Netherlands, Net Income is up $0.8 million on a three-month basis and $3.9 million on a twelve-month basis.

As a percentage of revenue, Domestic net income rose to 13.7% compared to 9.6% for the same three-month period in 2025. Domestic profitability improves as we continue the transition into the new module fabrication building. The move added critical capacity to achieve our 30.6% domestic revenue growth year-to-date. We continue to see strong profitability in our other domestic markets as well. Our Dutch subsidiary's revenue and net income increased 17.8% and 390.4% for the quarter, respectively. Demand in European dairy farm markets remains strong, resulting in an increased backlog despite double-digit revenue growth.

We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is up $8.4 million for the three months, $0.6 million for the nine months and $4.2 million for the trailing twelve months.

Ended September 30 Three Months Nine Months Twelve Months (In Thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Domestic Net Income $ 10,637 $ 4,682 $ 21,945 $ 21,032 $ 34,009 $ 31,927 Income Tax Expense $ 3,266 $ 1,411 $ 6,673 $ 6,331 $ 10,968 $ 9,092 Domestic EBT - GAAP $ 13,903 $ 6,093 $ 28,618 $ 27,363 $ 44,977 $ 41,019 LIFO Adjustment $ 158 $ (438 ) $ 694 $ 1,314 $ 285 $ (2 ) Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 14,061 $ 5,655 $ 29,312 $ 28,677 $ 45,262 $ 41,017



D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 for September 2025, 1.17 for December 2025, and 1.13 for September 2026.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company's Annual Report under“Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2025 annual report, available at

.

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000

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