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Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings Of 2026


Date: 2026-10-30 05:31:00

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the Third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
NINE-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
September 30 September 30 September 30
2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025
Net Sales $ 92,460 $ 61,375 $ 252,650 $ 192,859 $ 346,792 $ 263,333
Cost of Sales 64,266 45,348 181,199 131,146 243,254 175,811
Gross Profit $ 28,194 $ 16,027 $ 71,451 $ 61,713 $ 103,538 $ 87,522
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 13,293 10,298 39,466 35,163 54,566 47,398
Operating Income $ 14,901 $ 5,729 $ 31,985 $ 26,550 $ 48,972 $ 40,124
Interest Income 1 305 596 1,206 1,223 1,706 1,178
Other Income (Expense) 1 65 43 35 137 435 630
Income before Provision for Income Taxes $ 15,271 $ 6,368 $ 33,226 $ 27,910 $ 51,113 $ 41,932
Provision for Income Taxes 3,612 1,487 7,849 6,472 12,497 9,353
Net Income $ 11,659 $ 4,881 $ 25,377 $ 21,438 $ 38,616 $ 32,579
Earnings per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $ 12.98 $ 5.25 $ 28.25 $ 23.00 $ 42.98 $ 34.90
1. Has been reclassified to move Interest Income out of Other Income (Expense) and net it with Interest Expense on the Interest Income line for all periods being presented.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2026 2025
Net Income $ 25,377 $ 21,438
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (1,010 ) 3,166
Comprehensive Income $ 24,367 $ 24,605


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30 December 31
2026 2025
Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 19,200 $ 29,883
Marketable Securities 2,785 19,913
Accounts Receivable, net 58,758 41,719
Inventories (FIFO) 49,654 52,715
LIFO Reserve (21,745 ) (21,051 )
Inventories (LIFO) 27,909 31,664
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 72 62
Other Current Assets 16,045 5,758
Current Assets $ 124,769 $ 128,999
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 93,823 79,083
Right of Use Assets 2,172 2,276
Other Assets 1,481 1,625
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 2,970 2,338
Total Assets $ 225,215 $ 214,321
Accounts Payable $ 14,949 $ 17,750
Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 452 468
Current Lease Liabilities 388 403
Advance Billings 21,552 36,362
Other Current Liabilities 58,790 52,594
Current Liabilities $ 96,131 $ 107,577
Long-Term Debt 4,746 5,265
Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,527 1,618
Lease Liabilities 703 904
Total Liabilities $ 103,107 $ 115,364
Shareholders' Investment 122,108 98,957
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 225,215 $ 214,321


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
September 30 December 31
2026
 2025
Book Value per Common Share $ 135.97 $ 110.09
Total Shares Outstanding 898,059 898,883
Backlog $ 245,594 $ 243,606


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Common
Stock		 Paid-in Surplus Retained
Earnings		 Treasury Stock Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		 Total
Balance, December 31, 2025 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 129,674 $ (39,511 ) $ (2,422 ) $ 98,957
Add (Deduct):
Net Income 25,377 25,377
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax (1,010 ) (1,010 )
Dividends (853 ) (853 )
Treasury Stock Acquisition (363 ) (363 )
Other -
Balance, September 30, 2026 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 154,198 $ (39,874 ) $ (3,432 ) $ 122,108


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2026		 Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2025
Operating Activities:
Net Income $ 25,377 $ 21,438
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Depreciation & Amortization 7,167 5,323
ROU Asset Amortization 36 -
Unrealized Gain on Trading Securities (113 ) -
Interest Income 723 -
Deferred Tax Expense - 288
Gain on Sales of Equipment - (42 )
Loss on Disposal of Equipment 649 647
Change in Assets and Liabilities
(Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (17,269 ) (7,843 )
(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings - (870 )
(Inc) Dec in Inventories 4,116 (5,976 )
(Inc) in Prepayments (10,291 ) (4,752 )
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (725 ) (754 )
Dec in Other Assets 635 2,313
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (2,649 ) (126 )
(Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax (333 ) (443 )
Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses (2,174 ) 1,295
Inc (Dec) in Advance Billings (14,762 ) 12,611
Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 8,806 3,190
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (266 ) (251 )
Inc(Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities (86 ) 24
Inc (Dec) in Other Long-Term Liabilities 39 (1,739 )
Net Cash (Required) for Operating Activities $ (1,120 ) $ 24,334
Investing Activities
Purchases of Marketable Securities (16,919 ) (26,822 )
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 33,436 22,923
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 51 42
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (23,986 ) (21,106 )
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (7,418 ) $ (24,963 )
Financing Activities
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (57 ) (70 )
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (234 ) (5,186 )
Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 234 2,136
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (733 ) (2,187 )
Dividends Paid (853 ) (774 )
Treasury Stock Acquisitions (363 ) (1,779 )
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (2,006 ) $ (7,860 )
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (139 ) 1,132
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (10,683 ) $ (7,357 )
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 29,883 21,169
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 19,200 $ 13,812


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30
Revenue 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic $ 77,896 $ 48,950 $ 28,946
Mueller BV $ 14,654 $ 12,442 $ 2,212
Eliminations $ (90 ) $ (17 ) $ (73 )
Net Revenue $ 92,460 $ 61,375 $ 31,085


The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30
Revenue 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic $ 206,282 $ 157,955 $ 48,327
Mueller BV $ 46,479 $ 35,021 $ 11,458
Eliminations $ (111 ) $ (117 ) $ 6
Net Revenue $ 252,650 $ 192,859 $ 59,791


The table below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30
Revenue 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic $ 284,198 $ 215,870 $ 68,328
Mueller BV $ 62,716 $ 47,903 $ 14,813
Eliminations $ (122 ) $ (440 ) $ 318
Net Revenue $ 346,792 $ 263,333 $ 83,459


The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30
Net Income 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic $ 10,637 $ 4,682 $ 5,955
Mueller BV $ 1,020 $ 208 $ 812
Eliminations $ 2 $ (9 ) $ 11
Net Income $ 11,659 $ 4,881 $ 6,778


The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30
Net Income 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic $ 21,945 $ 21,032 $ 913
Mueller BV $ 3,430 $ 408 $ 3,022
Eliminations $ 2 $ (2 ) $ 4
Net Income $ 25,377 $ 21,438 $ 3,939


The table below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30
Net Income 2026 2025 Variance
Domestic $ 34,009 $ 31,927 $ 2,082
Mueller BV $ 4,610 $ 680 $ 3,930
Eliminations $ (3 ) $ (28 ) $ 25
Net Income (Loss) $ 38,616 $ 32,579 $ 6,037


B. The backlog as of September 30, 2026 remains strong at $245.6 million compared to $250.4 million at September 30, 2025, with the majority being in Industrial Equipment. The U.S. backlog is $231.4 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $238.4 million at September 30, 2025. In the Netherlands, the backlog has increased to $14.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $12.1 million at September 30, 2025.

C. Revenue is up from the previous year by $31.1 million on a three-month basis and up $83.5 million for the trailing twelve months. Revenues in the U.S. are up $28.9 million for the three months and $68.3 million for the twelve months, with the increases primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment. In the Netherlands, revenues are up $2.2 million on a three-month basis and $14.8 million on a twelve-month basis.

Net Income is more than double the previous year for the same three-month period, increasing to $11.7 million driven by revenue increases. For the three-month period net income is up $6.8 million and is up $6.0 million for the trailing twelve months. Net Income in the U.S. is up $6.0 million for the three months and $2.1 million for the twelve months. In the Netherlands, Net Income is up $0.8 million on a three-month basis and $3.9 million on a twelve-month basis.

As a percentage of revenue, Domestic net income rose to 13.7% compared to 9.6% for the same three-month period in 2025. Domestic profitability improves as we continue the transition into the new module fabrication building. The move added critical capacity to achieve our 30.6% domestic revenue growth year-to-date. We continue to see strong profitability in our other domestic markets as well. Our Dutch subsidiary's revenue and net income increased 17.8% and 390.4% for the quarter, respectively. Demand in European dairy farm markets remains strong, resulting in an increased backlog despite double-digit revenue growth.

We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is up $8.4 million for the three months, $0.6 million for the nine months and $4.2 million for the trailing twelve months.

Ended September 30
Three Months Nine Months Twelve Months
(In Thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025
Domestic Net Income $ 10,637 $ 4,682 $ 21,945 $ 21,032 $ 34,009 $ 31,927
Income Tax Expense $ 3,266 $ 1,411 $ 6,673 $ 6,331 $ 10,968 $ 9,092
Domestic EBT - GAAP $ 13,903 $ 6,093 $ 28,618 $ 27,363 $ 44,977 $ 41,019
LIFO Adjustment $ 158 $ (438 ) $ 694 $ 1,314 $ 285 $ (2 )
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 14,061 $ 5,655 $ 29,312 $ 28,677 $ 45,262 $ 41,017


D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 for September 2025, 1.17 for December 2025, and 1.13 for September 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company's Annual Report under“Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2025 annual report, available at
.

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000
... |


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