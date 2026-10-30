Premier Workspaces Secures 11-Year Lease At Westwood Gateway In West Los Angeles

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Premier Workspaces in a Westwood Gateway building

New 15,528-square-foot flexible workspace location will add more than 60 private offices and bring Premier's greater Los Angeles portfolio to 30 centers

- Michael Pollack, EVP of Real EstateLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Workspaces, one of the nation's largest privately owned flexible office operators with nearly 90 locations nationwide, announced today that it has signed an 11-year lease at Westwood Gateway, located at 11111 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 500, in West Los Angeles. The new location will bring Premier's greater Los Angeles portfolio to 30 centers.The new 15,528-square-foot center will feature more than 60 fully furnished, move-in-ready private offices designed to accommodate individuals and teams. The location will also offer professional meeting rooms available by the hour, coworking, virtual office address plans, receptionist and mail services, business-grade connectivity, and other flexible workspace solutions.“West Los Angeles continues to be an important market for Premier, and this 11-year commitment reflects our confidence in both the location and the long-term demand for professionally managed flexible workspace,” said Amy Fuller, President at Premier Workspaces.“Businesses want greater choice in how they use office space. Whether they need a private executive office, a satellite location, or a move-in-ready workspace without the cost and complexity of building and operating their own office, Premier provides a flexible and seamless solution.”Westwood Gateway, an Irvine Company property, offers a central West Los Angeles location with direct access to the 405 Freeway and convenient proximity to Westwood, Brentwood, Century City and Santa Monica. The campus features a variety of amenities, including Pacific Kitchen, offering made-to-order breakfast, lunch and snacks; Chaumont and Chaumont Vegan, serving French-inspired pastries, coffee and breakfast and lunch offerings; and Kinetic Fitness, an exclusive fitness center with cardio and strength equipment and resort-style locker rooms.Additional amenities include The Commons, featuring two WiFi-enabled outdoor workspaces and al fresco dining, as well as a golf simulator, putting green, 14 EV charging stations, bike racks and other on-site conveniences. The property is also minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment options of Westwood Village, with nearby hotels including Kimpton Hotel Palomar and W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills.“This lease represents exactly the type of long-term real estate opportunity we continue to pursue,” said Michael Pollack, Executive Vice President of Real Estate at Premier Workspaces.“Premier combines the flexibility today's businesses expect with the stability, experience and professional management that building owners value. Westwood Gateway is a high-quality asset in an exceptional location and an excellent fit for our flexible workspace model.”With its central West Los Angeles location, extensive amenities and move-in-ready office options, Westwood Gateway gives businesses another flexible alternative to a traditional office lease while expanding Premier Workspaces' coverage across Southern California.Turn-key private offices, team suites, virtual office plans and conference rooms are expected to be available in Winter 2027. Pre-leasing is now underway. To schedule a tour or request pricing, visit Premier Workspaces at Westwood Gateway or call (310) 706-4000.About Premier WorkspacesFounded in 2002, Premier Workspaces( ) is a leading operator in the executive suite, coworking, and flexible office sector, with locations across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Since inception, the company has owned and operated more than 154 locations, representing over 2.8 million square feet of commercial office space nationwide.Workspaces that workTM

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Premier Workspaces Secures 11-Year Lease at Westwood Gateway in West Los Angeles News Provided By Premier Workspaces October 30, 2026, 21:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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