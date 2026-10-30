Attorney Michael J. Lichner Joins 2026 Nation's Top One Percent List By National Association Of Distinguished Counsel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The National Association of Distinguished Counsel says Michael J. Lichner ranks among the nation's top one percent of attorneys.

- Colleague of Michael J. Lichner

JOLIET, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LiSi Law, LLC is pleased to announce that its founding Joliet personal injury lawyer, Michael J. Lichner, has been named to the National Association of Distinguished Counsel's (NADC) 2026 Nation's Top One Percent list, an honor reserved for a small number of the best attorneys.

NADC selects honorees based on peer feedback, verified case outcomes, and professional conduct. The organization states its mission is to objectively recognize attorneys who elevate the standards of the legal profession.

Michael Lichner has represented injured clients across Will, Cook, and DuPage counties for more than a decade, handling wrongful death auto, truck and motorcycle collisions, construction site injuries, dog attacks, and premises liability cases.

Illinois follows a modified contributory negligence standard, under which a plaintiff found more than 50 percent at fault cannot recover damages. The rule shapes how personal injury claims are evaluated and litigated throughout the state. Personal injury cases in Illinois are generally based on either negligence, such as a distracted driver causing a crash, or strict liability, such as a defective product causing harm.

"Every person that comes to us for help is somebody who is in some degree of distress, and often it is amongst the worst times in their life," Lichner said. "A car wreck, a construction accident, a dog bite – they are all traumatic experiences. I don't lose sight of that, and this recognition tells me folks are coming to us because I have a track record of success."

Attorney Lichner and his team prepare each case as though it will go to trial, negotiating settlements with insurance companies or pursuing litigation in court when a fair settlement isn't offered.

"Mike doesn't slow down just because a case looks solved on paper," said a colleague who works alongside him. "He keeps digging and working until he's sure the offer reflects what actually happened to that person."

The Joliet truck accident lawyer said the recognition does not change how LiSi Law operates day to day. The firm continues to represent injury victims across Joliet, located in Will County and other surrounding collar counties in Illinois.

Attorney Michael Lichner offers free consultations for accident victims and can be reached at 815-258-7877 or via its website, willcountyinjurylawyer.

About LiSi Law, LLC

LiSi Law, LLC is a Joliet, Illinois, personal injury firm founded by attorney Michael J. Lichner. The firm represents accident victims across Will, Cook, DuPage and other Northern Illinois counties in wrongful death auto accidents, construction injuries, dog bites, and other negligence cases, pursuing compensation through negotiated settlements, litigation and jury verdicts.

Michael J. Lichner

LiSi Law, LLC

+1 815-258-7877

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Attorney Michael J. Lichner Joins 2026 Nation's Top One Percent List by National Association of Distinguished Counsel News Provided By LiSi Law, LLC October 30, 2026, 21:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Law, Politics, World & Regional



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