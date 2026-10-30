Veteran-Owned Moving Hearts Moving Co. Raises The Standard For Local Movers In Nashville With Military Discipline

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Founded by a military veteran and a moving industry pro, five-star rated Moving Hearts serves Nashville and 19 Middle Tennessee communities.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation prepares to honor its veterans, Moving Hearts Moving Co. is highlighting the principles its founders carried from military service and years of hands-on industry work into every Middle Tennessee move: show up prepared, communicate honestly and treat every belonging with respect. The five-star rated, locally owned company has become a trusted choice among local movers in Nashville for households that want a crew built on discipline and care.Moving Hearts was founded by Erion Hogan and Cameron Woodward, two friends who met in high school before taking different paths. Hogan served in the military and relocated to multiple duty stations, giving him a firsthand look at what a move should and should not look like. Woodward built his experience inside the moving industry, where he saw the same problems repeat: careless handling of belongings, inaccurate estimates and poor customer service. The two combined military discipline with industry know-how to launch Moving Hearts in Huntsville, Alabama, and later expanded to Nashville with the same mission: to put the care back into moving.That mission shapes how the team operates every day. Preparation and accountability, two values drilled into every service member, are built into each job from the first phone call to the final piece of furniture placed in a new home. Crews arrive with the tools and materials needed to protect furniture and fragile items, including blankets, dollies, straps, shrink wrap and padding. The company offers clear hourly pricing, so customers know what to expect before the first box moves. Households can book a two-person labor crew to load a rental truck they already have, or choose a full crew with a truck for apartment, townhome and large single-family moves. Larger teams are available for heavy items such as pianos and safes and for time-sensitive jobs.As a full-service moving company in Nashville, Moving Hearts handles local moves, long-distance moves out of Nashville, full and partial packing, furniture protection and wrapping, apartment and high-rise moves with elevator coordination, and residential moves of every size. Optional add-ons include custom crating, furniture assembly and storage solutions.The company serves Nashville and 19 surrounding communities, including Franklin, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Hendersonville, Spring Hill, Smyrna, Gallatin, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Columbia, La Vergne, Nolensville, White House, Springfield, Dickson, Fairview, Pleasant View, Ashland City and Thompson's Station. Crews are available seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., which gives families and businesses flexibility to move around work schedules, school calendars and lease deadlines.Middle Tennessee continues to welcome new residents from across the country, and many of them are starting a new chapter in an unfamiliar city. Moving Hearts sees its role as removing as much stress from that transition as possible. Honest communication, accurate expectations and careful hands are at the center of every move, and the company's five-star rating reflects the care, precision, integrity and pride the founders built into the business from day one.For military families, veterans and anyone relocating in or around Nashville, choosing a veteran-owned moving company means working with a team that understands how stressful relocation can be and how much depends on getting the details right. Moving Hearts encourages customers to request a quote early, especially during the busy spring and summer seasons, so the crew can plan the right team size, truck and materials for each move.About Moving Hearts Moving Co.Moving Hearts Moving Co. is a locally and veteran-owned moving company founded by Erion Hogan and Cameron Woodward. Originally established in Huntsville, Alabama, the company now serves Nashville and communities across Middle Tennessee with local moving, long-distance moving, packing, furniture protection, apartment and high-rise moves, and residential moving services. Learn more or request a quote at nashvillemovinghearts.Media ContactMoving Hearts Moving Co.Phone: (615) 487-7822Email:...Website:

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Veteran-Owned Moving Hearts Moving Co. Raises the Standard for Local Movers in Nashville With Military Discipline News Provided By Rotate Digital October 30, 2026, 21:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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