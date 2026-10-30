Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase In Quarterly And Year-To-Date Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AIKEN, South Carolina, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the“Company”) (OTCID: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the“Bank”), today announced earnings and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter Financial Highlights Net income available to common shareholders was $3.6 million, or $1.16 per common share, for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $413,000, or 13.0% compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase in net income was driven by higher net interest income (up $592,000, or 4.9%) and non-interest income (up $157,000, or 6.0%), which offset increased non-interest expense (up $115,000, or 1.1%) and provision for credit losses (no provision in 2026 compared to a $200,000 reversal in the third quarter of 2025).

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Total interest income $ 19,149 $ 20,131 Total interest expense 6,478 8,052 Net interest income 12,671 12,079 Provision for credit losses - (200 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,671 12,279 Non-interest income 2,791 2,634 Non-interest expense 10,466 10,351 Income before income taxes 4,996 4,562 Provision for income taxes 994 973 Net income 4,002 3,589 Preferred stock dividends 415 415 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,587 $ 3,174 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 1.16 $ 1.01

Year-to-Date (Nine Months) Comparative Financial Highlights

Net income available to common shareholders was $10.4 million, or $3.35 per common share, for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of $2.2 million, or 27.5% compared to the first nine months of 2025. The increase in net income was driven by higher net interest income (up $2.8 million, or 8.2%) and non-interest income (up $1.3 million, or 16.3%), which more than offset the increase in provision for credit losses (up $665,000) and higher non-interest expense (up $1.0 million, or 3.3%).

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 9/30/2026 9/30/2025 Total interest income $ 56,896 $ 58,813 Total interest expense 19,435 24,194 Net interest income 37,461 34,619 Provision for credit losses 465 (200 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 36,996 34,819 Non-interest income 8,924 7,673 Non-interest expense 31,568 30,553 Income before income taxes 14,352 11,939 Provision for income taxes 2,731 2,555 Net income 11,621 9,384 Preferred stock dividends 1,245 1,245 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,376 $ 8,139 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 3.35 $ 2.57

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $350,000 provision for credit losses on loans and a $115,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a total provision for credit losses of $465,000 for the first nine months of 2026 compared to a $317,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on loans and a $117,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a $200,000 net reversal in the provision for credit losses for the first nine months of 2025. The following table shows the non-performing assets and allowance for credit losses balances at the periods indicated.

At Period End (dollars in thousands): 9/30/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 Non-performing assets $ 5,339 $ 5,842 $ 5,669 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.35 % Allowance for credit losses $ 13,597 $ 13,529 $ 13,603 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.96 % 1.97 % 1.97 %



Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Ratios

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 9/30/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 Total assets $ 1,624,945 $ 1,618,084 $ 1,612,017 Cash and cash equivalents 110,342 75,335 51,805 Total loans receivable, net 681,588 676,182 678,114 Investment securities 739,026 776,285 789,261 Deposits 1,385,140 1,371,777 1,365,470 Borrowings 26,683 35,262 39,044 Total shareholders' equity 200,031 200,455 194,791 Common shareholders' equity 117,082 117,506 111,842 Common equity book value per share $ 37.94 $ 37.74 $ 35.80 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 21.56 % 20.56 % 19.93 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 20.31 % 19.30 % 18.67 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 11.04 % 10.18 % 10.14 % (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information



The Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 124,035 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock under its current repurchase program at such prices as may be determined by the Company's management.

Security Federal has 19 full-service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

CONTACT: For additional information contact Nathan Crowe, Chief Financial Officer, at (803) 641-3000.