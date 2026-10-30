Argentina Pitches Itself As The West's Reliable Supplier Of Energy, Food And Critical Minerals

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Oct 31 (IANS) Argentina used the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta to present itself as a dependable source of energy, food and critical minerals for Western economies, as Ministers discussed how to protect supply chains from geopolitical shocks.

"Llegamos a la reunion de Cancilleres del G20 para mostrar una Argentina que, bajo el liderazgo del Presidente @JMilei, decidio volver a ser una nacion prospera y poderosa," Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno said on social media platform X on Friday.

That translates as: "We came to the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting to show an Argentina that, under the leadership of President @JMilei, decided to become a prosperous and powerful nation again."

Quirno added that Argentina was prosperous "because we have the determination to awaken the enormous potential of our resources, wasted for decades", and powerful "because we intend to build the strength needed to ensure the survival of our Nation and of the West".

"The free world needs reliable suppliers of energy, food and critical minerals, capable of guaranteeing supply in the face of geopolitical uncertainty and threats to the main trade routes. We are determined that Argentina will be one of those suppliers," he said.

He also linked the pitch to the artificial intelligence boom, writing that superintelligence and energy and mineral producing centres reinforce each other, which could drive a boom in data centres.

Argentina, he said, intends to be a protagonist in that technological race, using its natural advantages in energy and climate and its deregulatory ambition.

The pitch echoes the host's agenda.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he had told the Ministers that "maritime and food security drive economic security", and the State Department's October 26 media note listed threats to "freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and supply chains" among the issues for the meeting.

Critical minerals also featured in bilateral talks on the sidelines.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, after meeting Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, on X said: "From security in Europe & the Indo-Pacific to critical minerals, Germany & Australia are close friends and partners. The EU-Australia #FTA will boost our trade relations, lets make it a reality!"

Argentina has been one of the Trump administration's closest partners in Latin America under President Javier Milei.

Quirno did not say whether Argentina had signed any new supply agreements in Atlanta.