From Short Off-Road Trips To Long-Term Off-Grid Living: Litime Appears At Two Major U.S. Overlanding Events, Offering Flexible Power Solutions For Different Journeys

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From serving as the exclusive power sponsor of Rendezvous in the Ozarks to presenting energy solutions at Overland Expo East, LiTime continues to develop products based on user needs and support greater freedom in outdoor exploration

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For travelers who drive 4×4 vehicles, modified SUVs, or campers to remote areas, a vehicle needs to carry camping equipment and also supply power for refrigerators, lights, air conditioners, and communication devices. With limited space inside the vehicle, different power needs for different devices, and challenges in checking battery levels and recharging during a trip, choosing a power system that fits both the vehicle and the journey is an important consideration for overlanding and camping users.

To address these real needs, LiTime, a global expert in LiFePO4 power solutions, took part in two professional Overlanding events in the United States in October 2026: Rendezvous in the Ozarks and Overland Expo East. Through community activities, product demonstrations, and on-site discussions, LiTime showed its continued work in high energy density and smart power management.









Real Off-Road Lifestyles: Storing More Power in Limited Space

From October 15 to 17, LiTime joined the 10th anniversary of Rendezvous in the Ozarks as the exclusive power sponsor. The brand met with local 4×4 owners, camping enthusiasts, and outdoor equipment users.

For these users, a vehicle is both a way to reach remote routes and a temporary living space outdoors. A key challenge is storing enough power for several days of off-grid living while also carrying fishing gear, camping equipment, and daily supplies.

To meet different vehicle layouts and user needs, LiTime displayed the 12V 100Ah Xtra-Mini battery, the 12V 100Ah Slim battery, and the 12V 320Ah ComFlex smart battery. These products reflect the brand's focus on high energy density design and smart communication management.

The 12V 100Ah Xtra-Mini provides 1,280Wh of energy storage in a smaller Group 22NF size. It is a high-capacity option for off-road vehicles with limited installation space.









For users who want to stay off-grid longer, the 12V 320Ah ComFlex smart battery provides 4,096Wh of energy storage. It has both CAN and RS485 communication ports and supports RV-C and Victron system communication. Battery data can therefore connect to compatible vehicle control systems. This increases single-battery capacity and makes it easier for large batteries to become part of the vehicle's power management system.

For vehicles with limited space, the 12V 100Ah Slim battery has a slim design. It can be installed under seats or in other narrow spaces, helping owners use the available space more efficiently.









On-site conversations showed that many users want more power in limited space. Some owners focused on the balance between high capacity and installation space. Others hoped that the Slim series would offer higher-capacity options in the future to support longer outdoor stays.

These needs match LiTime's product direction in compact design, large-capacity storage, and system communication. They also show that LiTime develops products based on users' real needs.

From Smart Batteries to Dual Type-C Fast Charging: New Ways to Use Power Outdoors

From October 23 to 25, LiTime appeared at Overland Expo East in Virginia. The brand showed battery products and RV energy solutions for Truck Camper, Van, and other overlanding and camping users.

For users who need smart power management, LiTime displayed the 12V 100Ah Group 24 Dual-Mode Self-Heating Bluetooth batter. Users can check remaining capacity and operating status on a mobile phone without opening the battery compartment. This makes it easier to understand power usage.The battery's dual-mode self-heating function helps bring the battery cells to a suitable charging temperature when the required conditions are met. Its low-temperature protection function stops charging when the cell temperature is too low and restarts after the temperature rises. This reduces the impact of charging in cold weather and supports recharging in cold environments.

LiTime also previewed the 12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Type-C battery, which will be released in December. Unlike conventional batteries that connect devices through traditional terminals, this battery has two Type-C ports that support both charging and discharging. One port supports up to 100W, and both ports together support up to 200W.

Users can recharge the battery through a compatible PD-output vehicle USB-C fast-charging port. They can also use the battery to charge laptops, mobile phones, and other devices directly. This design combines traditional 12V energy storage with fast charging for everyday electronic devices, giving users more flexible charging options for camping trips, mobile work, and off-grid travel. Product launch details will be announced by LiTime officially.









According to on-site feedback, users mainly focused on battery capacity, installation size, Bluetooth monitoring, and compatibility with charging equipment. Besides wanting more power in limited space, users also want to check battery status easily on their phones and use different charging methods, such as solar power and vehicle charging, to meet different outdoor power needs.

This feedback shows clear user demand for compact installation, easy monitoring, and flexible charging. It also gives LiTime important direction for improving product design, ease of use, and outdoor energy solutions.

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations

From campsites in the Ozarks to the Overlanding exhibition in Virginia, LiTime continues to connect with off-road and camping users. Through compact, high-energy-density battery designs, smart communication, and easier charging methods, the brand continues to improve its outdoor power solutions.

This reflects LiTime's Life & Discovery brand philosophy: power is not only energy-it also supports free living and exploration. In the future, LiTime will continue to innovate based on real user needs, so that reliable power can help more people travel farther.

LiTime - Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations.

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, home backup and off-grid applications. Trusted by 3.5M+ users worldwide, LiTime brings 17 years of core-team R&D experience, 380+ certifications, and AIG Commercial General Liability Insurance with product liability coverage-providing customers with reliable power, added protection, and greater confidence in long-term use.

Guided by its brand philosophy,“Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations,” LiTime empowers people to explore with confidence while helping preserve the outdoor traditions, connection with nature, and shared memories passed from one generation to the next.

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Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

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