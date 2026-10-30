AH Realty Trust Announces 23,000 Square Feet Of Office Leasing Activity Top Of Market Rents At Harbor Point

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leases, a tenant expansion and a renewal reflect leasing momentum at Harbor Point, the Company's mixed-use community that is now 98% leased.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) today announced approximately 23,000 square feet of leasing activity across its Harbor Point community in Baltimore, Maryland, including four new leases, an expansion and a renewal. Harbor Point continues to command some of the highest office rents in the market, and following these transactions, the Company's Harbor Point office portfolio is 98% leased.

“Tenants choose Harbor Point for what surrounds the office from the waterfront to the retail and restaurants,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AH Realty Trust.“The combination of new leasing, tenant expansion and renewal activity demonstrates our focus on attracting and retaining tenants, and the demand for communities like Harbor Point.”

At Thames Street Wharf, Arena Analytics signed a 1,700-square-foot lease with occupancy expected in November 2026. BluePath Finance leased nearly 5,000 square feet and took occupancy in September 2026.

At Wills Wharf, existing tenant Cole Schotz P.C. is relocating to a larger, nearly 9,000-square-foot space in the building, expanding its footprint by approximately 2,000 square feet. Law firm Zuckerman Spaeder LLP has leased Cole Schotz's former nearly 7,000 square-foot space. Both tenants are expected to occupy their new space in mid-2027. RBC Royal Bank also renewed its lease for over 7,000 square feet.

Located along Baltimore's waterfront, Harbor Point combines Class A office space, retail, dining and residential uses in a mixed-use setting. AH Realty Trust's holdings include the T. Rowe Price global headquarters, Thames Street Wharf, Wills Wharf and the Constellation Energy Building.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience. The company owns and operates high-quality retail and mixed-use office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and value creation for shareholders. For more information, visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

AH Realty Trust

EVP of Investor Relations and Administration

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Phone: (757) 366-4000