Hyve Home Security Solutions Opens In Lehi, Ut

HYVE Custom Surveillance designs home security systems in Lehi, UT around each property's layout and needs

HYVE installs video doorbells in Lehi, UT so homeowners can see their front door from a compatible smartphone.

HYVE customers in Lehi can check compatible security cameras from their smartphones, whether they're at home, at work, or traveling.

HYVE Custom Surveillance brings custom home security, camera installation, and smart security to Lehi and nearby communities.

- Jayson Burningham

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LEHI, UT – HYVE Custom Surveillance, a Utah security company that builds custom systems for homes and businesses, has opened a new location in Lehi. The team will install security cameras, home security systems, and smart home security for customers in Lehi, Provo, Salt Lake City, and the surrounding area.

Most security companies sell premade packages. HYVE does it differently. The team looks at each property's layout first, then designs and installs a system to fit it.

People searching for Home Security Companies Lehi will find that HYVE handles the whole job: professional installation, equipment chosen for the property, smart home integration, and 24/7 live monitoring. A system can include indoor and outdoor cameras, alarms, motion detectors, glass-break sensors, smart locks, video doorbells, and remote access controls.

“Protecting your home or business shouldn't be complicated,” says the HYVE team.“Every property is different, so we get to know yours before we design anything. We want good security to be simple and within reach.”

Professional Security Camera Installation in Lehi

Security cameras are an important part of a well-designed security system, but simply installing cameras around a property isn't always enough. Proper placement, coverage, and configuration make a significant difference in how effectively a system performs.

Through its Security Camera Installation Lehi services, HYVE helps homeowners and businesses identify important coverage areas, including front entrances, driveways, garages, side yards, and other potential blind spots. The company offers HD and 4K camera options, mobile viewing, and professionally configured surveillance systems tailored to each property.

HYVE also provides commercial security solutions for business owners looking to protect their buildings, employees, inventory, and assets. Commercial installations can incorporate surveillance cameras, alarm systems, access control, and remote monitoring to create a more comprehensive security setup capable of handling the needs of any business big or small.

Home Security Systems Built Around Your Property

HYVE's Home Security Systems Lehi customers get more than a basic alarm. The team picks the mix of equipment and smart features that makes sense for each property.

That might mean watching entry points, detecting movement inside, checking outdoor cameras, or locking a door from your phone. It all runs through one system. Customers can view compatible devices on their smartphones, get alerts, and check in on their property from work, from the couch, or from the other side of the world.

Monitoring is handled by real people around the clock. HYVE also offers month-to-month monitoring, so customers aren't locked into a long contract. For qualifying customers, equipment financing can remove the upfront cost of the hardware.

Security Camera Installation in Lehi

Cameras only help if they're in the right places. Where they go, what they cover, and how they're set up all affect how well they work.

With its Security Camera Installation Lehi service, HYVE helps homeowners and business owners find the spots that matter most: front doors, driveways, garages, side yards, and any blind spots in between. Customers can choose HD or 4K cameras, view footage from their phones, and have the whole system configured by a professional.

HYVE also works with businesses that need to protect their buildings, staff, inventory, and equipment. Commercial setups can combine cameras, alarms, access control, and remote monitoring, and the system can be sized for a small shop or a larger operation.

A Local Security Partner for Utah Homes and Businesses

The Lehi location lets HYVE serve more customers across Utah County and the Salt Lake area. The company works with homeowners, builders, and business owners who want a professionally installed system and a team that knows the product.

Whether you're securing a new build, replacing an old alarm, adding outdoor cameras, or setting up smart home features, HYVE can design something that fits. For anyone weighing professional security against one-size-fits-all packages or DIY kits, HYVE offers a local alternative.

To learn more, look at available systems, or request a consultation, visit .

About HYVE Custom Surveillance

HYVE Custom Surveillance is a locally owned Utah company offering security camera installation, residential and commercial security systems, smart home automation, alarm systems, access control, and 24/7 professional monitoring. Its customers get professional equipment, expert installation, and live local support in Lehi, Provo, Salt Lake City, and communities across Utah. Protect what matters most - arm the colony.

Jayson Burningham

Hyve Custom Surveillance

+1 801-783-4510

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Hyve Home Security Solutions Opens In Lehi, Ut News Provided By Drumroll Reviews & Referrals October 30, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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