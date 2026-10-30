Roofprospect.Ai Launches Commercial Flat Roof Coating Appointments For Contractors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Commercial roofers can now bid on pre-qualified guaranteed flat roof coating appointments with property owners, set by phone, instead of buying raw leads.

- Vincent Grant, Founder and CEO, RoofProspectNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RoofProspect, a marketplace that connects commercial roofing contractors with property owners, today announced the launch of commercial flat roof coating appointments. Contractors can now bid on pre-set, phone-qualified appointments with owners of commercial buildings who have requested a roof coating estimate, rather than buying raw leads and chasing them down.Flat roof coatings have become a common way for owners of warehouses, retail centers, office buildings and other commercial properties to extend the life of an aging roof without a full replacement. For contractors, the challenge has been reaching those owners. Shared lead lists and form fills often go to several companies at once, and many never pick up the phone.RoofProspect is built around a different promise: appointments, not leads. The company's team calls every property owner who requests an estimate, confirms the property and the need, and books a time for the contractor to meet with the owner. RoofProspect guarantees that the contractor connects with the property owner and has the opportunity to present an estimate."Contractors have been burned by lead services that sell the same name to five companies and call it a day," said Vincent Grant, Founder and CEO of RoofProspect. "We do the hard part. Our team calls the property owner, qualifies the job and sets the appointment. The contractor just shows up and presents their estimate."How it works. Property owners request a free roof coating estimate through RoofProspect's online advertisements.. RoofProspect's appointment-setting team calls each owner, qualifies the property and schedules the appointment.. Contractors browse available appointments in the marketplace, filter by roof type and property type, and bid on the individual appointments they want.. A maximum auto-bid feature lets contractors set their ceiling once and compete for appointments automatically.. If an appointment does not happen as booked, contractors can submit a refund request directly on the appointment in the platform, and the team works to rebook it.Unlike lead services that require a fixed monthly budget, RoofProspect is free to join and free to browse. Contractors pay only for the appointments they choose and win. That gives smaller roofing companies the same access to commercial jobs as larger competitors, and it lets established contractors fill gaps in their schedule on demand.More than 2,500 contractors have registered on RoofProspect to date."Commercial flat roof coating is the first appointment type on the platform because it is where we saw the biggest gap between property owner demand and contractor access," Grant added. "Every appointment is a real conversation with a real decision-maker, booked on the contractor's calendar."RoofProspect plans to add further commercial and residential appointment types in the coming months.Commercial roofing and coating contractors can create a free account and view available appointments at no cost at .About RoofProspectRoofProspect is an appointment marketplace for roofing contractors, based in Naples, Florida. The company generates and qualifies property owner requests, sets appointments by phone, and lets contractors bid on the individual appointments they want. RoofProspect's model guarantees contractors meet with the property owner and present an estimate. Learn more at .

Anthony Venturi

RoofProspect

+1 904-906-9359

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RoofProspect Launches Commercial Flat Roof Coating Appointments for Contractors News Provided By RoofProspect AI October 30, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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