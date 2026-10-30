Premier Workspaces Expands Irvine Presence With New Flexible Office Location At Irvine Towers

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Premier Workspaces at Irvine Towers

New 20,131-square-foot flexible office space will feature more than 80 private offices, meeting rooms and virtual office solutions near John Wayne Airport

- Michael Pollack, EVP of Real EstateIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Workspaces, one of the nation's largest privately owned flexible office operators, announced today that it has signed a 10-year lease for a new 20,131-square-foot flexible office location at Irvine Towers, located at 18200 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 300, Irvine, California 92612, near John Wayne Airport.The new Irvine flexible workspace will feature more than 80 furnished, move-in ready private offices designed for individuals and teams, along with meeting rooms, a day office and virtual office plans. The Premier Workspaces Irvine Towers center is scheduled to open in Winter 2027, with pre-leasing available in advance of the opening.“Businesses continue to look for office solutions that give them flexibility without sacrificing the quality of the workplace experience,” said Amy Fuller, President at Premier Workspaces.“Irvine Towers gives our clients both-a professional Class A environment, an exceptional location and a level of on-site amenities that makes coming into the office more convenient and enjoyable.”Premier Workspaces provides flexible office space, private offices, team offices, coworking, meeting rooms, day offices and virtual office solutions for businesses of all sizes. Its furnished, move-in ready workspaces offer companies an alternative to the upfront costs and long-term commitments typically associated with traditional office leases. Clients have access to high-speed connectivity, reception services, meeting rooms and professional on-site support, with flexible workspace options that can adapt as their businesses grow.Located in Irvine's Airport Area, the new center offers convenient access to the 405 and 55 freeways, the 73 Toll Road and John Wayne Airport (SNA), making it easily accessible for businesses, employees and visiting clients throughout Orange County and Southern California.Irvine Towers, an Irvine Company property, is a five-building Class A business campus offering an extensive collection of workplace amenities. The campus includes Kinetic Fitness, an on-site fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment and private locker rooms, as well as The Commons, an outdoor collaboration and event space featuring Wi-Fi, a fire pit and game area.Dining options throughout the campus include Tru Bru, serving breakfast and lunch; full-service dining at Benny and Mary's; rotating food trucks; Towers Market; and Street Corner Urban Market. Additional conveniences include auto detailing, a complimentary airport shuttle, 21 EV charging stations and secure on-site storage.The surrounding Irvine Airport Area also provides convenient access to restaurants, retail and hospitality, including Trade Food Hall, Starbucks and FLOE Lounge. The on-site Irvine Marriott offers additional convenience for Premier Workspaces clients, visitors and guests traveling to the area.“At more than 20,000 square feet, Irvine Towers gives us the opportunity to create a substantial new location in a market where we have operated successfully for many years,” said Michael Pollack, Executive Vice President of Real Estate for Premier Workspaces.“The combination of accessibility, surrounding businesses and extensive campus amenities makes this an attractive location for companies looking to establish or expand their presence in Irvine.”The Irvine Towers center further strengthens Premier Workspaces' established presence throughout Irvine and Orange County, bringing the company's portfolio to 23 Orange County locations. With nearly 90 locations nationwide, Premier continues to grow its portfolio of professional and flexible workspaces designed for entrepreneurs, established companies, professional service firms, remote employees, satellite teams and hybrid workforces.Turn-key private offices, team suites, virtual office address, a day office and conference rooms at Premier Workspaces Irvine Towers are expected to be available beginning Winter 2027.For leasing information, pricing or to join the pre-leasing list for Premier Workspaces at Irvine Towers, visit the Irvine Towers location page or call (949) 788-2900.About Premier WorkspacesFounded in 2002, Premier Workspaces ( ) is a leading operator in the executive suite, coworking, and flexible office sector, with locations across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Since inception, the company has owned and operated more than 154 locations, representing over 2.7 million square feet of commercial office space nationwide.Workspaces that workTM

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Premier Workspaces Expands Irvine Presence with New Flexible Office Location at Irvine Towers News Provided By Premier Workspaces October 30, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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