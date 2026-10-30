CRMD Stock Hits Fresh 52-Week Low On Davita's Warning Of Sharp 2027 Defencath Reimbursement Drop



DaVita CFO Joel Ackerman said on Thursday that he expected the Medicare add-on payment for DefenCath to drop significantly from the first quarter of 2027 to the second quarter and stay low or decline further through the rest of the year.

When Medicare pays dialysis centers less for DefenCath, CorMedix typically has to lower the price it charges them. CorMedix has guided for lower DefenCath revenue in 2026, $175–$195 million versus $258.8 million in 2025, as it navigates the post-TDAPA transition.

Shares of CorMedix (CRMD) tumbled nearly 26% on Friday, hitting a fresh 52-week low, as investors reacted to remarks from dialysis giant DaVita (DVA) about how Medicare payments for CorMedix's flagship product, DefenCath, will evolve.

DefenCath is a solution used to help prevent serious bloodstream infections in dialysis patients. Dialysis companies like DaVita are CorMedix's biggest customers. The solution had benefited from a temporary Medicare add-on payment known as TDAPA. That more favorable window ended in mid-2026. Now the product receives a smaller ongoing add-on that Medicare recalculates each quarter.

“The important thing to realize on that is because it's a post-TDAPA add-on payment, it will get recalculated every quarter based on updated volume and updated ASP. Our current expectation is that number will drop significantly from Q1 to Q2 and stay low or continue to decline through the back half of 2027,” DaVita CFO Joel Ackerman said on Thursday on the company's third-quarter earnings call.

When Medicare pays dialysis centers less for DefenCath, CorMedix typically has to lower the price it charges them. Ackerman's warning that the payment will fall sharply after early 2027 increased fears that pricing pressures are here to stay.

Ongoing Pressure On The Stock

CorMedix has guided for lower DefenCath revenue in 2026, $175–$195 million versus $258.8 million in 2025, as it navigates the post-TDAPA transition, even as overall company revenue guidance remains higher at $325–$345 million.

However, according to data from Koyfin, all six analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or higher, likely because the company has more approved drugs under its wing, including Rezzayo and Vabomere. Defencath, however, is the company's largest revenue driver in the dialysis setting, generating $258.8 million in net sales in 2025 and accounting for a majority of the company's reported full-year revenue of $311.7 million.

How Did CRMD Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRMD stock jumped from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from 'normal' to 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user recommended that CorMedix must undertake more share buybacks to support its share price instead of pursuing another acquisition.

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Another user termed the selloff a result of panic selling.

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CRMD stock has dropped 50% year-to-date.

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