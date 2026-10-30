Here Filed Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Report On Form 20-F
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at ....
About the Company
The Company, through its HERE奇梦岛 brand, creates collectible pop toys that spark joy and inspire global culture. With innovative design and storytelling at its core, the Company delivers immersive experiences that connect deeply with collectors worldwide. Guided by joy, integrity, wonder, and co-creation, the Company is building vibrant cultural ecosystems where fans shape and share dreams.
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Contact
Investor Relations
Tina Tang
Here Group Limited
Email:...
Tel: +852 2988-8279
Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email:...
Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429
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