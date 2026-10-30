Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK) announced today that on October 28, 2026 its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on January 1, 2027 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2026.

About Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank, which has served families and businesses for more than 160 years. Hawthorn Bank operates branch offices in central, southern, northwest Missouri, and also the Kansas City metropolitan area, including one branch in Kansas.

Contact:

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.

Brent M. Giles

Chief Executive Officer

TEL: 573.761.6100



Statements made in this press release that suggest the Company's or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein, except as required by law.