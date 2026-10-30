X-Energy To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 12, 2026
The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the“Events & Presentations” section of the Investor Relations page of the Company's website by visiting , along with the Company's presentation materials.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least one year following the event.
About X- energy
X-energy is a leading designer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors (“SMR”) and fuel technology developed to establish a new standard in clean, safer, reliable energy. X-energy's intrinsically safe Xe-100 high-temperature gas-cooled reactor and TRISO-X particle fuel expand applications for nuclear technology, with commercial projects across grid, industrial, and AI. Together, X-energy's technology drives enhanced safety, lower cost, faster construction timelines, and scalable deployment when compared with other SMRs and conventional nuclear. For more information, visit X-energy.com or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.
Disclosure Information
Investors and others should note X-energy communicates with its investors and the public using its website, Investor Relations page and social media accounts (X or LinkedIn ) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Patricia Gil
+1 301.558.3040
...
Media
Robert McEntyre
+1 240.673.6565
...
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