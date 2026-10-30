AI Consulting Firm Cyndra Announces AI Training For Employees And Executive Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The programs bring corporate AI training and live workflow building into Cyndra's AI consulting services, using the tools companies already have.

Greenvale, NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyndra AI, an AI strategy and implementation firm that works as its clients' embedded AI department, today announced live AI training for employees and executive teams. The programs help companies turn individual use of tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot into shared workflows that staff can review, reuse and maintain.







Cyndra AI provides live training for employees and executive teams using their company's tools and real work. Graphic: Cyndra AI.

Cyndra combines AI strategy consulting, AI implementation services and training. Its consultants and engineers work with company leaders and the people doing the work to identify suitable tasks, build workflows together and assign an internal owner. Examples include invoice coding and approval, month-end reporting, investor reports and follow-up drafts.

The training programs give companies another way to begin that work, alongside Cyndra's existing embedded AI department engagements. The focus is practical adoption: participants work on tasks from their own roles, using their company's existing tools, with human review and clear responsibilities.

Details about Cyndra's consulting approach are available on its website.

“Most of what we do happens on a screen share with the person who actually does the work. They do the task the way they always do it, we build the AI workflow next to them, and by the end of the session it runs. Executive and team training open that up to a whole company,” said Johann Sathianathen, co-founder of Cyndra AI.

AI training for employees

The corporate AI training program uses live instruction and each participant's own work. Companies can choose a private cohort of ten 30-minute sessions over two weeks for groups of up to eight, a one-day department workshop for 10 to 20 people, or a six-to-eight-week AI Champions program for five to ten employees who will teach their colleagues.

The formats are designed to help employees build workflows they understand and can continue using after the sessions. Program details are available on Cyndra's website.

“Most teams already have the tools. What they are missing is a shared way to use them on real work,” said Jess Mason, co-founder of Cyndra AI, who leads Cyndra AI's training for executives and their teams.

AI training for executives

The full-day executive workshop runs at the company's office or during a leadership offsite. Leaders discuss where AI fits in the business, choose three workflows, watch them built using their own work and name an owner for each. A half-day remote option focuses on one live build.

The program includes a one-page set of AI ground rules and a plan for a first project. This gives leadership teams a practical starting point for deciding what to implement and who will be responsible for it.

“AI is not about cutting people. It is about making the people you already have more productive, so a company can double its output without doubling its headcount,” said Michael Scott Cohen, investor and advisor to Cyndra AI.

A first step for company teams

Companies can begin with a free 30-minute live build on one real task. Cyndra builds alongside the team, which keeps the resulting workflow. Booking and company enquiries are available on its website.

About Cyndra AI

Cyndra AI is an AI strategy and implementation firm that works as its clients' embedded AI department. It helps operating companies identify suitable uses for AI, build workflows with their employees and train the people who will run them. Its services include executive workshops, employee training and ongoing implementation support inside the tools companies already use.







Cyndra's approach combines task selection, live workflow building and team training. Graphic: Cyndra AI.

Press Inquiries

Melody Hanson

melody [at] cyndra.ai

