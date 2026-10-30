Wrongful Death Lawyer In Tampa Jeff Murphy Highlights Nearly $2 Million In Recent Recoveries, Offers Families Proven Advocacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martindale-Hubbell AV-rated trial lawyer offers Tampa Bay families a trusted wrongful death lawyer in Tampa who knows how to find every available source of compensation

Tampa, Florida, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Murphy Law, a Tampa personal injury and wrongful death firm, today announced nearly $2 million in settlements secured for clients in recent months. The results include a $1.1 million policy-limits recovery in a truck accident case where the at-fault trucking company had gone out of business. Attorney Jeff Murphy says the same investigative approach drives his work for families who have lost a loved one to someone else's negligence.







Jeff Murphy Law advocates for grieving families

“When a family loses someone, the last thing they should hear is that there's no insurance or no one left to hold accountable,” said Murphy.“Most of the time, that isn't true. You just have to dig harder than the insurance company expects you to.”

Finding Coverage When Others Say There Is None

In the firm's largest result this year, a client suffered catastrophic injuries in a crash with a commercial truck. The trucking company directly responsible had shut down, which left no obvious source of recovery. After lengthy litigation, Murphy's team identified a second trucking company in the transportation chain that carried a $1 million liability policy. The firm obtained a $19 million arbitration award, and the insurer then tendered its full policy limits, resulting in a $1.1 million recovery.

Fatal truck crashes often involve the same layered relationships among carriers, brokers, shippers, and leasing companies. For families searching for a trusted wrongful death lawyer in Tampa, the ability to trace liability through that chain can determine whether a claim recovers a fraction of its value or the full amount available.

Other Recent Results



$625,000 settlement for a trip-and-fall caused by code violations. A client fractured her leg after losing her balance on a sidewalk outside a doctor's office. The firm retained an expert who determined that the sidewalk's slope violated applicable building codes, and proved that the excessive slope contributed to the fall. $250,000 policy-limits settlement for a crash caused by a company truck driver. An inattentive commercial driver rear-ended the client's vehicle and aggravated pre-existing neck and back conditions. The firm resolved the claim for the full policy limits without filing a lawsuit.

What Tampa Families Should Know About Wrongful Death Claims

Under Florida's Wrongful Death Act, a claim is brought by the personal representative of the deceased person's estate on behalf of the surviving family members and the estate. Families generally have two years from the date of death to file. Evidence such as vehicle data, driver logs, surveillance footage, and property maintenance records can disappear long before that deadline, so Murphy encourages families to speak with an attorney early.

“Grieving families deserve someone who will treat their case with the seriousness it deserves, and who will tell them the truth about what it's worth,” Murphy said.

Murphy holds an AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer rating for legal ability and ethical standards.

Families who have lost a loved one in Tampa, Hillsborough County, or the surrounding Tampa Bay area can learn more about the firm's wrongful death representation or call (813) 579-2512 for a free consultation.

Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Every case is different and must be evaluated on its own facts.

About Jeff Murphy Law

Jeff Murphy Law is a Tampa-based personal injury and wrongful death law firm representing individuals and families harmed by truck accidents, car accidents, premises hazards, and other negligence. Attorney Jeff Murphy has over 35 years of experience in Tampa, FL. The firm handles cases on a contingency fee basis, so clients pay no attorney's or costs fees unless the firm recovers compensation for you. The initial consultation is always FREE.

Press Inquiries

Jeff Murphy

JM [at] jeffmurphylaw.com

