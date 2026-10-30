Tidal Financial Group Announces Closure Of HAUS And REAI Etfs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC, a Tidal Financial Group company (“Tidal”), investment adviser to the Residential REIT ETF (Cboe: HAUS) and the Intelligent Real Estate ETF (Nasdaq: REAI) (together, the“Funds”), today announced plans to close and liquidate the Funds following approval by the Board of Trustees of Tidal Trust I.

The final day of trading for HAUS on the Cboe and REAI on the Nasdaq will be Monday, November 9, 2026. Shareholders who wish to sell their shares on the exchanges should do so on or before that date. Following the close of regular trading on November 9, 2026, shares will no longer be listed or available for secondary market transactions.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares through the liquidation will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on each Fund's net asset value (“NAV”) on Friday, November 13, 2026, the liquidation date. Liquidation proceeds will be distributed on or about that date and deposited into shareholders' brokerage accounts in accordance with standard procedures. No action is required for shareholders to receive the liquidating distribution.

During the wind-down period, the Funds may hold higher levels of cash and deviate from their stated investment objectives as they prepare for liquidation. Following the final liquidating distributions, the Funds will terminate.

Liquidating distributions may include accrued capital gains and dividends and may have tax consequences for shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to consult their financial or tax advisors regarding the implications of the liquidations for their individual circumstances.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to revolutionizing ETF development, launch, marketing, and sales. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting investment ideas to market. Tidal is committed to ETF innovation, equipping issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit

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