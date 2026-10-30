Cummings Properties Named Best Flex & R&D Space Options In Woburn, MA For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Citybuzz recognizes two Cummings Properties locations among Woburn's top flex and R&D space options in its 2026 review.

Beverly, MA, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cummings Properties earned the top two positions in Citybuzz's 2026 review of flex and R&D space options in Woburn, Massachusetts. Cummings Park and West Cummings Park ranked first for overall industrial flex space, while the company's Gill Street and New Boston Street locations ranked second for R&D and industrial flex space. The recognition spotlights the company's commercial real estate offerings in a city with a diverse business community and convenient access to the greater Boston region.

Citybuzz published its 2026 winners and scoring overview on October 26, 2026. The review compared five Woburn commercial real estate options, evaluating industrial and flex-space suitability, property infrastructure, location, leasing flexibility, supporting evidence, and buyer fit. Cummings Properties' rankings reflect the range of spaces available to businesses considering flexible work areas and environments suited to research, development, and related operations.

For companies evaluating locations, flex and R&D properties can support a mix of office, technical, and operational needs. Space requirements vary by organization, from teams seeking room to conduct research and collaborate to businesses combining administrative functions with light industrial or other specialized activities. A suitable setting can help make day-to-day operations more practical as organizations evolve.

Cummings Properties is a Massachusetts-based commercial real estate firm that leases and manages office, lab, medical, retail, warehouse, and light industrial space across greater Boston. Its Woburn offerings serve organizations looking for commercial space in the area. The company maintains more than 40 properties in Woburn, offering a range of configurations for businesses across sectors and stages of growth.

“This recognition is meaningful because businesses need spaces that can accommodate the way they actually work,” said Joyce Vyriotes, spokesperson for Cummings Properties.“Woburn offers organizations a strong setting to pursue research, development, and flexible operations, and the company is pleased to be recognized among the area's 2026 options.”

Citybuzz identified Cummings Park and West Cummings Park as its best overall industrial flex option, citing documented combinations of warehouse, production, office, and loading facilities. The review also highlighted Cummings Properties' Gill Street and New Boston Street locations for businesses seeking R&D, light manufacturing, warehouse, and office-flex space. The publication noted that individual property specifications and availability vary by suite.

The recognition comes as companies continue to assess how location, layout, and flexibility align with their operational plans. In the process of selecting space, businesses may weigh access to employees and customers, room for equipment or collaboration, and the ability to adapt as needs change. Woburn's commercial landscape encompasses properties suited to a range of activities, including research and development.

The 2026 recognition highlights Cummings Properties' presence in Woburn's commercial real estate market and provides an additional point of reference for organizations comparing flex and R&D space options. Businesses evaluating available properties can explore the company's commercial real estate offerings in Woburn to learn more about the types of spaces available.

Press Inquiries

Joyce Vyriotes

jkv [at] cummings.com

781-935-8000

