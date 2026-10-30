California Ocean Summit Opens To All: Free Livestream, Kelp Forest Concert, Ocean Films And Family Activities

An immersive kelp forest projection concert with Zach Gill of Jack Johnson's band and documentary screenings are just the beginning of a slate of all-age ocean experiences at the California Ocean Summit

Working Summit at capacity, main stage streams free; events feature chef Andrew Zimmern, Jack Johnson bandmembers, Glen Phillips, TIME Trailblazer Erika Woolsey

- California Assemblymember Gregg HartSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural California Ocean Summit today announced free livestreaming of its Working Summit main stage sessions, in addition to a full slate of ocean-themed film, music, storytelling, and hands-on experiences that open the ocean conversation to students, families, and the broader community on December 9-10, 2026.The Summit is designed to move ocean leadership forward across interconnected outcomes: shaping California's future ocean policy, investing in the next generation of ocean innovation, and advancing a shared Declaration for Ocean Stewardship.While the Working Summit convenes ocean leaders to drive forward meaningful action toward ocean health, this public programming invites the people of Santa Barbara and beyond to build a deeper connection to California's coast and ocean ecosystems and to see the role each of us can play in a more resilient future.“We designed this conference to bring together diverse perspectives around ocean health,” noted Laura Francis, Founder of Sea Forward Fund and Summit Steering Committee Member.“Not only are we putting leaders together who normally aren't in the same room, we're inviting the community to join in the conversation as well. From a concert in a kelp forest projection to a library with touch tanks, we built these experiences so that anyone can step into the story of California's ocean.”Free Livestream Opens the Main Stage to the WorldThe Working Summit is at capacity. Due to high demand and positive public response, organizers added a free livestream of main stage programming on Dec. 9-10, so anyone, anywhere can watch. The livestream covers the Working Summit main stage only; public programming is in person."The future of our ocean will be shaped by policymakers, scientists, and communities working together toward a shared vision," said CA Assemblymember Gregg Hart, who helped spearhead the Summit alongside Francis. "Through public cultural programming and livestreaming opportunities, we're giving more people a seat at the table and an opportunity to engage in the conversations shaping our ocean's future. The ocean belongs to everyone, and so does the California Ocean Summit."Viewers can hear from leaders across science, policy, philanthropy, investment, conservation and the arts. The evolving list includes:-Summit MC Michelle Li, founder of Clever Carbon and co-founder of Women and Climate-Keynote Dawn Wright, Esri Chief Scientist and the first Black person to dive to Challenger Deep––the deepest known point on Earth-Keynote Wade Crowfoot, Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency-Rosanna Xia, award-winning author, documentary filmmaker, and environmental reporter for the Los Angeles Times-Investment and conservation leaders from The Nature Conservancy's NatureVest, Conservation International Ventures, Cerulean Ventures, Superorganism, Builders Vision, and the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council.Public Programming in Santa BarbaraLineup still evolving; schedule, tickets and updates at calocean/public-programmingWednesday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Granada Theatre: David Attenborough's OCEAN with a live score by the Santa Barbara Symphony, presented with UCSB Arts & Lectures. Limited tickets available.Thursday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Santa Barbara Public Library (free): Ocean Stories & Hands-On Activities for All Ages.Emmy-winning chef and sustainable food advocate Andrew Zimmern discusses the future of seafood after a preview of Hope in the Water Season 2 and signs The Blue Food Cookbook. Ocean documentaries, including Battle of the Blues, Harvest to Heal and Sequoias of the Sea, spotlight ocean comeback stories. Cabrillo High School students run outdoor touch tanks, local student environmental groups showcase their work, and children's story time and book signings round out the day.Thursday, Dec. 10, 8:30 p.m., SOhO Restaurant & Music Club: A Night Inside Channel Islands Kelp Forest with Zach Gill & Friends.Gill (Jack Johnson's band and ALO) joins Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket), Adam Topol (Jack Johnson's band) and surprise guests, surrounded by immersive projections of Channel Islands kelp forests from 2026 TIME Trailblazer Erika Woolsey's The Hydrous project. Tickets through SOhO.Other Ways to ParticipateJoin the mailing list for programming announcements or sign up to volunteer at calocean.Partners and SponsorsThe California Ocean Summit is supported by a growing coalition of organizations and individuals committed to advancing ocean stewardship across California and beyond.The California Legislative Central Coast Caucus Foundation and Sea Forward Fund serve as Ocean Visionary Presenting Philanthropic Partners, whose leadership makes the Summit possible. The Summit also received generous contributions from the Nora McNeely Hurley Foundation, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Fearless Advocacy, Schmidt Marine Technology Partners, Sonos, Yardi, Alante Capital, Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), Deckers Brands, Heal the Ocean, MarBorg Industries, Port of Hueneme, Port of Long Beach, Port of San Diego, Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center, Santa Barbara Zoo, STAX Engineering, and Peter Schuyler & Lisa Stratton. The growing list is available at calocean/sponsors.Community partners provide programming, venues, and logistical support that shape the Summit's experience, including UC Santa Barbara, UCSB Arts & Lectures, UCSB Bren School for Environmental Science & Management, UCSB Marine Science Institute, UCSB Natural Reserve System, Cerulean Ventures, City of Santa Barbara Sustainability & Resilience Department, Community Environmental Council, the Cultured Abalone Farm, Environmental Defense Center, Erika Woolsey and the Hydrous Project, Gaviota Coast Conservancy, Island Packers, Laura and Jack Dangermond Preserve, MESA Ocean Florals, The Nature Conservancy, Ocean Rainforest, Rancho Tajiguas Preserve, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, and Santa Barbara Public Library.Sponsorship and partnership opportunities remain available; contact....About the California Ocean SummitThe California Ocean Summit is a global convening advancing ocean stewardship through science, policy, philanthropy, investment, conservation, and culture. With its inaugural event taking place December 9–11, 2026 in Santa Barbara, California, the Summit exists to align leadership, funding, innovation, and policy around practical, scalable solutions for ocean health and coastal resilience. Learn more at calocean.###

Nicole Wald

California Ocean Summit

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California Ocean Summit Opens to All: Free Livestream, Kelp Forest Concert, Ocean Films and Family Activities News Provided By California Ocean Summit October 30, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Politics, Science, World & Regional



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