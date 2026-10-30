'It Takes A Village' Foundation Announces Participation In Givingtuesday Fundraiser

'It Takes A Village' Documentary

Influential Public Figures Join '100 Voices in 30 Days' Challenge to Bring Awareness to Cause; Seed and Spark Campaign for Documentary Completion Begins Nov 2nd

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Terrell Lawrence and Lewis T. Powell, the founders behind the highly anticipated 'It Takes A Village' documentary, have officially announced their participation in this year's GivingTuesday. The founders joined the viral '100 Voices in 30 Days' organization that has been campaigning to help the founders raise the remaining funds needed to complete the documentary.The viral campaign began on October 20th and gathered together influential public figures who volunteered their time in support of a great cause. The fundraising effort for this year's GivingTuesday will include a $20,000 Seed and Spark campaign which is scheduled to begin November 2nd.On December 1st, GivingTuesday, the official seed and spark campaign will end. The 'It Takes A Village' documentary which is currently in Post Production will be completed with the help of volunteers, corporate sponsors and donors.'It Takes A Village' is based in Georgetown, South Carolina and features interviews with educators and community members impacted by the underfunding of public schools. The founders, Terrell Lawrence and Lewis T. Powell, have created a grassroots movement by sharing their vision and passion behind the project and will be backed by celebrity volunteers from within the entertainment, sports, fashion and music industries. Their mission is to give back to their communities by documenting stories of those affected by underfunded schools in predominantly Black and Brown neighborhoods.For more information about the 'It Takes A Village' documentary and/or to donate to the cause visit: It Takes A Village FundraiserABOUT GIVINGTUESDAY:“A better future is being built by all of us right now, in the billions of small actions we take each day. Acts of care, love, and understanding extend outward, like the threads of a beautiful tapestry. Whether it's offering a kind smile, a helping hand, or an hour of your time-these acts have a way of rippling out, becoming part of something much greater. That is the power of radical generosity.GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Join the movement and give, whether it's some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in your local community.”'It Takes A Village' Documentary on Social Media -Instagram: @ItTakesAVillageDocFilm'IT TAKES A VILLAGE' DOCUMENTARY -Official Film Independent Fundraising Website:Official 100 Voices in 30 Days Campaign Website:Official 'It Takes A Village' Seed and Spark Campaign Website for Donations:

Suria Ross

Sanguine PR

'It Takes A Village' Documentary Trailer

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'It Takes a Village' Foundation Announces Participation In GivingTuesday Fundraiser News Provided By Sanguine PR October 30, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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