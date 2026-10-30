Xrp Ledger Targets Real Estate Market Ahead Of Realfi Announcement On Realtoken

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) XRP Ledger real estate tokenization has gained traction ahead of an October 31 announcement involving RealFi and RealBriefly. Both entities will be moving into property investment using RealToken and may bring more traction to the XRP Ledger within the RWA space.

Ledger Man has expressed some doubts about whether financial adoption could lead to more interest in XRP. The concern centers on how property investment could connect the real estate industry with blockchain-enabled finance services.

An October 26 posting from RealBriefly stated the size of the global property market at $654.39 trillion. It reflects the magnitude of the potential investment opportunity, but it refers to the entire real estate sector rather than assets ready for tokenization.

The October 31 announcement will likely clarify details about the properties, the companies involved, and the structure of the investment opportunity. Until then, no one knows the exact scope of the project.

Tokenization Of Property Depends On Defined Ownership Rights

Real estate tokenization implies that interests related to property are issued in digital tokens based on blockchain. However, issuing a token does not automatically transfer ownership of the physical property or land.

The token may represent shares in the companies that own the property rather than give ownership of the building to its token holder. As such, investors should have detailed information about the rights granted by a particular token.

Custody, ownership, transfer conditions, fees, and redemption policies should also be taken into account. This information helps investors understand the nature of their investment and the protections available.

While the estimate of $654.39 trillion provides a sense of the overall market, the more important figures will be the number of properties available, their structures, and the investment opportunities provided by RealToken.

Demand For XRP Is Linked To Network Activity

It is still unclear what effect this could have on the XRP token, since details on how transactions will be executed have not been provided. While the XRP network can support issued tokens, XRP is native to the network.

Tokens that operate on the XRPL network would not necessarily create strong immediate demand for XRP. Transactions may require XRP for fees, but fee payments might not be significant for overall demand.

However, there could be an effect from the use of XRP in settlement, liquidity provision, and payments. At this stage, no information has been disclosed about these mechanisms within RealToken.

Additionally, Ripple 's ties with banks may help promote blockchain financial services. Yet, using the technology does not automatically translate into growth in demand for XRP.

October 31 Announcement May Bring More Clarity

With the upcoming announcement, the process through which investors will access proposed property opportunities, as well as how ownership interests are represented on the XRP Ledger, may be clarified.

From the perspective of XRP investors, the key issue is whether RealToken will create recurring activity on the network and transactions involving XRP.

It is not until actual property listings, investments, and platform usage are seen that the project's potential for XRP becomes clearer.

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