TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results And Eligible Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KING CITY, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Net earnings 27,710 16,929 53,312 39,492 Basic and diluted earnings per share 1.15 0.70 2.21 1.62





Operating Data

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 15,158 15,397 Championship rounds – Canada 604,000 626,000 973,000 1,031,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada 36.0 37.0 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada 3.5 3.5 Championship rounds – U.S. 32,000 34,000 160,000 164,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S. 6.5 6.5





The following is an analysis of net earnings:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Operating revenue $ 77,910 $ 76,699 Direct operating expenses(1) 51,069 51,980 Net operating income(1) 26,841 24,719 Amortization of membership fees 1,586 1,516 Depreciation and amortization (3,721 ) (3,563 ) Interest, net and investment income 2,694 2,371 Other items 7,875 (1,816 ) Income taxes (7,565 ) (6,298 ) Net earnings $ 27,710 $ 16,929





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Operating revenue $ 171,022 $ 179,023 Direct operating expenses(1) 125,367 131,937 Net operating income(1) 45,655 47,086 Amortization of membership fees 3,742 3,779 Depreciation and amortization (10,870 ) (10,507 ) Interest, net and investment income 8,072 7,360 Other items 21,184 4,795 Income taxes (14,471 ) (13,021 ) Net earnings $ 53,312 $ 39,492

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 28,098 $ 26,031 US golf club operations (2026 - loss US $261,000; 2025 - loss US $142,000) (365 ) (199 ) Corporate and other (892 ) (1,113 ) Net operating income(1) $ 26,841 $ 24,719





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 44,133 $ 42,944 US golf club operations (2026 - US $2,560,000; 2025 - US $3,015,000) 3,513 4,295 Corporate and other (1,991 ) (153 ) Net operating income (1) $ 45,655 $ 47,086

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Annual dues $ 19,117 $ 18,666 Golf 23,671 23,537 Corporate events 5,962 5,714 Food and beverage 19,932 19,831 Merchandise 6,006 6,011 Rooms and other 3,222 2,940 Operating revenue $ 77,910 $ 76,699





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Annual dues $ 56,295 $ 55,309 Golf 44,938 45,289 Corporate events 9,829 9,138 Food and beverage 34,995 33,919 Merchandise 12,147 12,301 Real estate 8,153 18,721 Rooms and other 4,665 4,346 Operating revenue $ 171,022 $ 179,023

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Operating cost of sales $ 10,240 $ 10,314 Real estate cost of sales - 280 Labour and employee benefits 27,815 27,580 Utilities 2,489 2,809 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,424 1,568 Property taxes 611 590 Repairs and maintenance 1,494 1,013 Insurance 1,108 1,528 Turf operating expenses 1,399 1,886 Fuel and oil 763 501 Other operating expenses 3,726 3,911 Direct Operating Expenses(1) $ 51,069 $ 51,980





For the nine months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Operating cost of sales $ 19,111 $ 19,022 Real estate cost of sales 7,242 16,608 Labour and employee benefits 61,727 60,639 Utilities 6,157 6,448 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,048 4,310 Property taxes 3,045 2,962 Repairs and maintenance 2,937 2,901 Insurance 4,740 4,148 Turf operating expenses 4,376 4,451 Fuel and oil 1,399 1,037 Other operating expenses 9,585 9,411 Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 125,367 $ 131,937

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Operating Highlights

The sale of Kanata Golf Club for the 2026 operating season impacted both operating revenue and expenses for the Canadian golf club operations. A wet summer also contributed to a decline in golf rounds. The demand for golf remains robust and as a result, ClubLink was able to pass through inflationary revenue increases.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $28,098,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2026 from $26,031,000 in 2025 due to the robust demand for golf allowing for inflationary increases in revenue.

Interest, net and investment income increased 13.6% to income of $2,694,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2026 from $2,371,000 in 2025.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

For the three months ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 113 $ (75 ) Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities (7,453 ) (1,707 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 15,271 190 Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures (6 ) (7 ) Business combination transaction costs - (12 ) Other (50 ) (205 ) Other items $ 7,875 $ (1,816 )

At September 30, 2026, the Company recorded an unrealized loss of $7,453,000 on its investment in marketable securities (September 30, 2025 - loss of $1,707,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

On July 16, 2026, ClubLink sold Kanata Golf Club to separate joint ventures and retained a 44.5% ownership in each. A $15,179,000 gain was recognized on this transaction and is included in the above amount.

Net earnings in the amount of $27,710,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2026 increased from $16,929,000 in 2025 due to the $15,179,000 gain on the sale of Kanata Golf Club. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $1.15 per share for the three month period ended September 30, 2026, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.70 cents in 2025.

No n - IFR S M easu r es

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company's operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Dire c t oper a ting exp e n s es = expenses that are directly attributable to company's business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Ne t operatin g incom e = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company's operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit's ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 10 cents per common share to be paid on December 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as at December 1, 2026.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark,“ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada's largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 46 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 34 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin

Chief Financial Officer

15675 Dufferin Street

King City, Ontario L7B 1K5

Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488

...

Management's discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at and on the Company website at