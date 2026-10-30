Philips Launches Hypervue Integrated System In The U.S., Bringing Advanced Coronary Imaging And Physiology Into The Cathlab



New fixed, single-room configuration is designed to make DeepOCT+NIRS Imaging and X1-FFR physiology readily available for efficient cath lab workflows At TCT 2026, Philips will showcase its broader full picture portfolio, bringing together imaging, physiology and procedural guidance



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced U.S. commercial availability of the HyperVue Integrated System1, a new single room-based configuration of its HyperVue Imaging System for DeepOCT+NIRS imaging and X1-FFR physiology assessment. It is designed to keep advanced coronary imaging and physiology tools connected and readily available in the interventional suite. The system will be showcased at TCT 2026 in San Diego, California, October 31–November 3, alongside Philips' broader portfolio of imaging, physiology and procedural guidance solutions for precision PCI.

“Every procedure is an opportunity to help a patient return to a fuller life, and physicians need technology that supports confident clinical decisions without adding unnecessary complexity or time,” said Stacy Beske, Business Leader, Image Guided Therapy Devices at Philips.“For advanced intravascular imaging to become part of everyday practice, it has to fit naturally into the high-volume workflow of the interventional suite. Part of what Philips will showcase at TCT is how this approach extends across our portfolio, bringing imaging, physiology and procedural guidance closer together so physicians can access the information they need throughout the PCI procedure.”

Bringing physiology and intravascular imaging together

HyperVue with X1-FFR1 brings together angiography derived, drug-free coronary physiology with DeepOCT+NIRS intravascular imaging on a single platform. X1-FFR is an FDA cleared, AI powered, angiography derived platform designed to simplify and speed up FFR results at the patient's bedside.2 X1-FFR is the only FDA cleared angiogram-derived FFR solution to use a single angiographic view, rather than two or three, to provide an FFR value.2 At TCT Philips will showcase both X1-FFR and HyperVue's DeepOCT+NIRS imaging.

An integrated system designed around interventional suite workflow

As coronary interventions become more complex, physicians need timely, meaningful information to assess disease, plan treatment and confirm results without adding unnecessary complexity for the clinical team. Unlike the mobile configuration of the HyperVue Imaging System that must be brought into the procedure room, powered and connected for each case, HyperVue Integrated is permanently installed in a dedicated interventional suite, keeping this imaging capability readily available when clinicians need it.

“In a high-volume cath lab, imaging technology needs to be readily available, simple to operate and easy to use at the point of care,” said Richard Shlofmitz, MD, Chief of Cardiology, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center, Catholic Health.“We were encouraged by the HyperVue technology and look forward to continuing our collaboration with Philips to explore how a more integrated workflow can support efficient, patient-focused care.”

By eliminating the need to move, connect and prepare a mobile system for each procedure, HyperVue Integrated is designed to reduce setup steps and make advanced imaging and physiology more accessible in the everyday cathlab workflow.

HyperVue Integrated provides continuous connectivity in the cath lab for both HyperVue's DeepOCT+NIRS Imaging and X1-FFR, Philips' angiography-based coronary physiology solution. A table-mounted touchscreen enables bedside system control within the sterile field. The new configuration also introduces updates to the controller to further simplify the setup and user experience.

A broader Philips portfolio for precision PCI

HyperVue Integrated expands Philips' coronary guidance portfolio alongside its IVUS and physiology solutions. The portfolio gives clinicians options to assess coronary disease, plan and guide treatment, and confirm procedural results using the imaging and physiology tools most appropriate for the patient and lesion.

At TCT, Philips will also showcase HyperVue Integrated alongside IntraSight Plus, its U.S.-available interventional guidance platform. IntraSight Plus brings IVUS, iFR/FFR physiology, co-registration, tri-registration and real-time device visualization together in a single platform, supporting assessment, treatment planning, device guidance and result verification in PCI. By bringing key diagnostic and treatment-planning tools together at the bedside, IntraSight Plus is designed to simplify the workflow of complex coronary interventions.

Experience Philips at TCT 2026

Attendees can experience HyperVue Integrated, IntraSight Plus and Philips' wider image-guided therapy portfolio at the Philips Hub at TCT 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Joost Mi-Maltha

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +31 6 1055816

E-mail: ...

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,700 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at .

HyperVue Integrated System, HyperVue with X1-FFR, HyperVue mobile and HyperVue integrated refer to different form factors of the FDA cleared HyperVue Imaging System – Integrated product, 510(k) K253101Shlofmitz E, Shin D, Alasnag M,, Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions, 2026; 5. URL:

Attachments



03 - X1-FFR UI image - YES Press Release

01 - Imaging System wide shot - YES Press Release

Imaging system with Models

HyperVue UI 1 02 - DeepOCT closeup - YES Press Release