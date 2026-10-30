Miami Finance Forum And Florida Venture Forum To Host 2026 Venture Capital Summit On November 12

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual event brings together leading venture capital investors, entrepreneurs, and financial professionals to examine investment trends and opportunities in South Florida.

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miami Finance Forum (MFF) and Florida Venture Forum (FVF) will co-host the 2026 Venture Capital Summit on Thursday, November 12, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the DUA Miami Hotel in Brickell.

Building on last year's successful gathering of approximately 180 attendees, the annual summit is expected to attract more than 200 venture capital investors, entrepreneurs, family offices, and financial professionals from across South Florida and beyond.

The summit will examine the current venture capital environment, including investment trends, access to growth capital, valuations, and the considerations influencing investment decisions. The program combines an investor-led panel discussion with opportunities for direct interaction among venture capital professionals, entrepreneurs, and other participants in the private capital markets.

“We're delighted to partner once again with the Florida Venture Forum, the state's preeminent venture capital association, in presenting this year's summit,” said Cynthia Rodriguez, Chair of the Miami Finance Forum.“This collaboration brings together two established organizations with complementary networks and a shared commitment to advancing Florida's rapidly expanding venture capital market.”

The evening will begin with a networking reception, followed by a moderated panel discussion featuring Nate DaPore, Founder and General Partner of Roo Capital; Junior Gaspard, Principal at Fulcrum Equity Partners; Dana Sadovnic Hamaui, Principal, Radian Capital, and Jonathan Kilman, General Partner at Govo Venture Partners.

The discussion will be moderated by Richard Montes de Oca, Shareholder at Buchanan, President of the Miami Finance Forum, and Co-Chair of the Venture Capital Summit Committee.

“With the venture capital market continuing to evolve, investors and entrepreneurs face important questions about valuations, access to capital, and the outlook for new investments,” said Richard Montes de Oca.“We've assembled an experienced panel to examine these issues from the investor's perspective, and Buchanan is pleased to serve as lead sponsor of what promises to be a timely and substantive discussion.”

“Florida has emerged as one of the country's most dynamic markets for venture capital and entrepreneurship,” said Kevin Burgoyne, President and CEO of Florida Venture Forum.“We're seeing an increasingly sophisticated investment community, a growing pipeline of innovative companies, and tremendous opportunities for continued expansion. The Venture Capital Summit provides an excellent opportunity to explore the trends and investment strategies shaping the next chapter of Florida's growth.”

Event Details

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 5:00–7:30 p.m.

Location: DUA Miami, Autograph Collection, George Ballroom, 1300 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33130

Registration: $75 for members, $105 for non-members, and $50 for eligible startup founders

Register:

Lead Sponsor: Buchanan

Sponsorship and Exhibitor Opportunities

Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities remain available for organizations seeking to connect with South Florida's venture capital, investment, and entrepreneurial communities. For additional information, please contact Ana Turcan Cremona, Executive Director of the Miami Finance Forum, at....

About Miami Finance Forum

Founded in 2006, Miami Finance Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting South Florida's leaders in finance, investment management, banking, and capital markets. Through educational programming, professional networking, and industry collaboration, the organization works to strengthen South Florida's financial community and advance Miami's position as a global financial center.

Learn more at .

About Florida Venture Forum

Florida Venture Forum is Florida's largest support and networking organization for entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. The nonprofit organization connects startups and high-growth companies with investors, capital, and professional resources to help them grow and scale. Its membership includes leading venture capital and private equity firms, angel investors, entrepreneurs, and professional service providers throughout Florida.

Learn more at .

CONTACT: Romina Perino...